The First Blockchain Asset Private Bank, BitUN, users exceed 1 Million

SINGAPORE, April 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- BitUN, a private blockchain bank, announced that after 47 days (since launching on March 7) has reached 1 million registered users. The user group covers over 20 countries and regions including Singapore, US, Japan and Hong Kong.

Since March 27, BitUN has reached cooperation agreements with Coinsuper Exchange, Higgs Mining Hashpower Sales Service Platform, IOV Project Foundation and Ping An Security Group. BitUN is averaging a new cooperation agreement once a week, which boosting the construction of the comprehensive lightning network 2.0.