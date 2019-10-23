The FLAG Award for Teaching Excellence Launches in NYC With a $100,000 Award to a Public School Teacher Who Inspires.

NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The FLAG Award for Teaching Excellence (https://flagaward.org/) is a new award launching today to recognize and celebrate extraordinary public school teachers who inspire learning through creativity, passion, and commitment. The winning teacher will receive a $100,000 unrestricted cash prize, and four finalists will each receive $10,000. Additionally, the winning teacher's school will receive $20,000, and each finalist's school will receive $2,000 to be used for arts-based initiatives. An independent jury of distinguished individuals from the fields of education, philanthropy, and community leadership will select the winners.

The substantial awards are intended to acknowledge and express appreciation for the exceptional work that dedicated teachers contribute to individuals and society; to draw national attention to the positive and creative ways in which teachers are enriching the lives of their students; and to reward some of these inspiring individuals with much deserved cash awards.

"The award is designed to go well beyond the five finalists and the ultimate winner. It is meant to celebrate excellent teachers everywhere and to allow every student, every parent, and every principal to take some time to think about who in their school has done something extraordinary," said Glenn and Amanda Fuhrman, Founders of The FLAG Award for Teaching Excellence.

"I attended public school and received a fantastic education, and my mother and aunt, and my wife's mother, worked as public school teachers, and we know how hard teachers work and how dramatically they can impact their students' lives. The vast majority of Americans rely on public school education. In New York City, teachers face tremendous challenges, including low budgets and large class sizes, and we wanted to reward the fabulous teachers who are initiating positive action and serving as inspirational role models," continued Glenn Fuhrman.

The inaugural award for the 2019–20 school year is open for teachers of grades K-12 in Manhattan-based public schools. The prize will expand to other New York City boroughs and U.S. cities in future years. Michael Mulgrew (President of the United Federation of Teachers, the trade union of educators in New York City) stated: "This award celebrates the creativity, passion and dedication that educators bring to the classroom every day. It highlights the powerful work going on in our public schools, and the impact that dedication has on our children and school communities. We are looking forward to spreading the word and working with these amazing partners to expand this award to the entire city, and beyond."

Key Facts regarding The FLAG Award for Teaching Excellence

Nominations are open now and due by January 13, 2020, with winners announced in May 2020. https://flagaward.org/nominate

Who is eligible: Current full-time teachers of Manhattan public school students, grades K-12, with at least five years of experience in the classroom.

Who can nominate: Teachers can be nominated by students, parents, principals, or fellow teachers and colleagues.

Process: From the nominations, approximately 25 candidates will be selected as semifinalists. The jury will then select five finalists, and, ultimately, one grand prize winner, based on numerous criteria, including: the candidates' dedication and focus on challenging and inspiring students of all abilities, and utilizing innovative teaching techniques and approaches to curricula and activities with a strong emphasis placed on the student experience and community.

Jury: An independent jury of distinguished individuals will select the winners of the prize:

Laura Forese (Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, New York Presbyterian Hospital) Wes Moore (CEO of Robin Hood ) Betty A. Rosa (Chancellor of the New York State Board of Regents) Alhassan Susso (2019 New York State Teacher of the Year) Wendy Woon (The Edward John Noble Foundation Deputy Director for Education at The Museum of Modern Art)



More on the jury is available here: https://flagaward.org/the-jury

The FLAG Award for Teaching Excellence

The FLAG Award for Teaching Excellence award has been created by Glenn and Amanda Fuhrman, and is funded by The FLAG Foundation for Excellence in Education and by The Fuhrman Family Foundation. It is administered by co-presidents Risa Daniels and Laura Twersky.

