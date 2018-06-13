The Fragrance Foundation Announces Winners Of Its 2018 Awards

NEW YORK, June 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2018 winners of The Fragrance Foundation Awards were announced last night at Lincoln Center's Alice Tully Hall in New York City. The iconic, star-studded event, hosted by award-winning actress Jane Krakowski, celebrated fragrance at its finest and paid tribute to legends of the fragrance world.
"Tonight's winners, finalists and honorees represent the very best of the fragrance industry," said Linda G. Levy, president of The Fragrance Foundation. "They bring to life the artistry and passion that makes fragrance so transformative and inspiring."
In total, nineteen winning fragrances were announced, showcasing the richness and diversity of today's fragrance industry. Winners represented the best in women's, men's, home and bath & body fragrance.
Ann Gottlieb, celebrated perfume strategist and founder of her eponymous consultancy, became a Hall of Fame honoree. "To receive this award recognizing my contributions to the world of fragrance is a validation of my work and is absolutely thrilling," said Ms. Gottlieb. "I'm truly honored and poised to continue for the next 50 years!"
Firmenich Master Perfumer Olivier Cresp was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Perfumer Award. "To start from scratch and have maybe the highest award that one can receive is really incredible," said Mr. Cresp. "It's something I never expected and I'm very honored."
Frédéric Malle, known for his groundbreaking Editions de Parfums Frédéric Malle, received the Foundation's Game Changer Award, which was presented by the incomparable Leonard Lauder.
"This recognition is like an Oscar for your career, so it's humbling," said Mr. Malle. "Since my mother and her father both worked in the industry, this award is very moving for me. It's like an accolade from someone very close to me recognizing that I maybe contributed something too."
Other awards presenters and attendees included, models Chanel Iman, Hari Nef and, stylist Olivia Palermo, actors Ben McKenzie and Rick Gonzalez, designers John Varvatos and Jason Wu, dancer Derek Hough, Hearst Chief Content Officer Joanna Coles, ELLE Magazine Editor in Chief Nina Garcia, founder and CEO of Glossier Emily Weiss, founder of Huda Beauty Mona Kattan and more.
The winners of The Fragrance Foundation 2018 Awards are:
THE FRAGRANCE FOUNDATION 2018 AWARD WINNERS
FRAGRANCE OF THE YEAR:
WOMEN'S LUXURY
TOM FORD FABULOUS – Tom Ford Beauty
WOMEN'S PRESTIGE
GUCCI BLOOM – Coty, Inc.
MEN'S LUXURY
TOM FORD OUD MINÉRALE – Tom Ford Beauty
MEN'S PRESTIGE
Y BY YSL – YSL Beauté
POPULAR
GLOSSIER YOU – Glossier Inc.
PERFUME EXTRAORDINAIRE OF THE YEAR
ROBERTET – Atelier Cologne Café Tuberosa
BREAKOUT STAR
MAISON MARGIELA REPLICA BEACH WALK – Maison Margiela Fragrances
INDIE FRAGRANCE OF THE YEAR
MAISON TRUDON PARFUM BRUMA
PACKAGING OF THE YEAR:
WOMEN'S
CAROLINA HERRERA GOOD GIRL - PUIG
MEN'S
JOHN VARVATOS ARTISAN PURE - Revlon
MEDIA CAMPAIGN OF THE YEAR:
WOMEN'S
GUCCI BLOOM – Coty, Inc.
MEN'S
ETERNITY CALVIN KLEIN – Coty, Inc.
HOME COLLECTION OF THE YEAR
DIPTYQUE 34 BOULEVARD SAINT GERMAIN – diptyque Paris
BATH & BODY COLLECTION OF THE YEAR
AROMATHERAPY COLLECTION FROM BATH & BODY WORKS – Bath & Body Works
HOME HOLIDAY/ SEASONAL FRAGRANCE PRODUCT OF THE YEAR
DIPTYQUE LES CONSTELLATIONS – diptyque Paris
CONSUMER CHOICE:
WOMEN'S
AT THE BEACH – Bath & Body Works
MEN'S
COACH FOR MEN – Interparfums
HALL OF FAME
CUCUMBER MELON- Bath & Body Works
VLOG
5 REASONS TO WEAR FRAGRANCES - Jeremy Fragrance
