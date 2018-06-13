The Fragrance Foundation Announces Winners Of Its 2018 Awards

"Tonight's winners, finalists and honorees represent the very best of the fragrance industry," said Linda G. Levy, president of The Fragrance Foundation. "They bring to life the artistry and passion that makes fragrance so transformative and inspiring."

In total, nineteen winning fragrances were announced, showcasing the richness and diversity of today's fragrance industry. Winners represented the best in women's, men's, home and bath & body fragrance.

Ann Gottlieb, celebrated perfume strategist and founder of her eponymous consultancy, became a Hall of Fame honoree. "To receive this award recognizing my contributions to the world of fragrance is a validation of my work and is absolutely thrilling," said Ms. Gottlieb. "I'm truly honored and poised to continue for the next 50 years!"

Firmenich Master Perfumer Olivier Cresp was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Perfumer Award. "To start from scratch and have maybe the highest award that one can receive is really incredible," said Mr. Cresp. "It's something I never expected and I'm very honored."

Frédéric Malle, known for his groundbreaking Editions de Parfums Frédéric Malle, received the Foundation's Game Changer Award, which was presented by the incomparable Leonard Lauder.

"This recognition is like an Oscar for your career, so it's humbling," said Mr. Malle. "Since my mother and her father both worked in the industry, this award is very moving for me. It's like an accolade from someone very close to me recognizing that I maybe contributed something too."

Other awards presenters and attendees included, models Chanel Iman, Hari Nef and, stylist Olivia Palermo, actors Ben McKenzie and Rick Gonzalez, designers John Varvatos and Jason Wu, dancer Derek Hough, Hearst Chief Content Officer Joanna Coles, ELLE Magazine Editor in Chief Nina Garcia, founder and CEO of Glossier Emily Weiss, founder of Huda Beauty Mona Kattan and more.

The winners of The Fragrance Foundation 2018 Awards are:

THE FRAGRANCE FOUNDATION 2018 AWARD WINNERS

FRAGRANCE OF THE YEAR:

WOMEN'S LUXURY

TOM FORD FABULOUS – Tom Ford Beauty

WOMEN'S PRESTIGE

GUCCI BLOOM – Coty, Inc.

MEN'S LUXURY

TOM FORD OUD MINÉRALE – Tom Ford Beauty

MEN'S PRESTIGE

Y BY YSL – YSL Beauté

POPULAR

GLOSSIER YOU – Glossier Inc.

PERFUME EXTRAORDINAIRE OF THE YEAR

ROBERTET – Atelier Cologne Café Tuberosa

BREAKOUT STAR

MAISON MARGIELA REPLICA BEACH WALK – Maison Margiela Fragrances

INDIE FRAGRANCE OF THE YEAR

MAISON TRUDON PARFUM BRUMA

PACKAGING OF THE YEAR:

WOMEN'S

CAROLINA HERRERA GOOD GIRL - PUIG

MEN'S

JOHN VARVATOS ARTISAN PURE - Revlon

MEDIA CAMPAIGN OF THE YEAR:

WOMEN'S

GUCCI BLOOM – Coty, Inc.

MEN'S

ETERNITY CALVIN KLEIN – Coty, Inc.

HOME COLLECTION OF THE YEAR

DIPTYQUE 34 BOULEVARD SAINT GERMAIN – diptyque Paris

BATH & BODY COLLECTION OF THE YEAR

AROMATHERAPY COLLECTION FROM BATH & BODY WORKS – Bath & Body Works

HOME HOLIDAY/ SEASONAL FRAGRANCE PRODUCT OF THE YEAR

DIPTYQUE LES CONSTELLATIONS – diptyque Paris

CONSUMER CHOICE:

WOMEN'S

AT THE BEACH – Bath & Body Works

MEN'S

COACH FOR MEN – Interparfums

HALL OF FAME

CUCUMBER MELON- Bath & Body Works

VLOG

5 REASONS TO WEAR FRAGRANCES - Jeremy Fragrance

PHOTOS OF THE EVENING ARE AVAILABLE VIA THE FOLLOWING LINKS:

2018 Fragrance Foundation Awards at Alice Tully Hall at Lincoln Center on June 12, 2018 in New York City

Photos by Griffin Lipson/BFA

http://bfa.com/events/24423/share/fragranceawards

Photos by Dia Dipasupil /Getty Images for The Fragrance Foundation

https://mm.gettyimages.com/mm/nicePath/gyipa_public?nav=pr588002703

THE FRAGRANCE FOUNDATION 2018 AWARDS WERE PRESENTED BY:

ABOUT THE FRAGRANCE FOUNDATION:

For nearly seventy years, The Fragrance Foundation has served its member companies as a resource for industry expertise, innovation and education. The Foundation is passionately devoted to nurturing talent in the industry, as well as engaging consumers to increase awareness and appreciation for the world of fragrance.

For more information, please visit wwww.fragrance.org and follow The Fragrance Foundation on social media.

Connect with The Fragrance Foundation: Instagram: @fragrancefoundation Twitter: @FragranceFDTN Facebook: @TheFragranceFoundation Youtube: FragranceFoundation

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-fragrance-foundation-announces-winners-of-its-2018-awards-300665940.html

SOURCE The Fragrance Foundation