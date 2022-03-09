The Fresh Market Taps Firework to Enable the Future of Omnichannel Specialty Food Experiences

"Providing a premium, differentiated customer shopping experience has been central to The Fresh Market brand since its inception," said Kevin Miller, Chief Marketing Officer at The Fresh Market. "We've always focused on making the in-store experience special, something you look forward to returning to. With Firework, we're able to closely replicate that same personalized, one-of-a-kind shopping experience of joy and anticipation in the digital space where next-generation consumers shop."

A strong fit for the specialty food retail space, the Firework platform in partnership with The Fresh Market has already proven successful across several KPIs. Since implementing Firework, video engagement increased by 5x, driven by organic discovery on The Fresh Market's homepage and email outreach. The specialty food retailer has also aggregated more than 12.9M video engagements and over 220 days of watch time since going live with Firework during the peak holiday selling season.

"Our partnership with The Fresh Market is a perfect example of how Firework enables brick-and-mortar brands to translate their in-store successes to the digital space," said Jason Holland, Chief Business Officer at Firework. "It's an excellent reminder that 'digital-first' doesn't mean 'digital-only.' Firework helps deepen connections between the digital and physical in which online engagement draws new customers to stores, and in-store events drive sales and engagement online through live streaming. With Firework, we've proven that retailers can drive KPIs beyond any other digital consumer platform while still maintaining a single, unified customer experience that stays true to your brand and your values."

Voted as the "Best Supermarket in America" by USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards, "America's Best Customer Service 2021" by Newsweek and Statista and a top 5 most trusted grocery retail brand for specialty and natural/organic foods in the 2022 BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards, The Fresh Market helps guests discover the best with time-saving meal solutions, unique ingredients, and delicious food for any occasion. From fresh produce and exceptional meat and seafood to signature baked goods and thousands of organic options, the premier, fresh-focused specialty food specialty grocer has something to please every palate. The Fresh Market currently operates 159 stores in 22 states across the U.S., inspiring guests to discover new flavors and cook with confidence. For more information, please visit www.thefreshmarket.com or follow the company on Facebook, Twitter , Instagram and Pinterest .

Firework is the world's leading immersive "shoppertainment" platform with shoppable video, live streaming commerce and monetization capabilities powering over 600 direct-to-consumer brands, retailers and media publishers worldwide. Pandemic-accelerated, Firework has experienced 10x year-over-year growth, bringing TikTok-like interactive video experiences to your own website or app. Firework enables its customers to create and host native, shoppable video content for engaging product discovery, seamless shopping experiences and ultimately, a deeper emotional connection with consumers. The company is backed by IDG Capital, Lightspeed Venture Partners and GSR Ventures, with over $100 million in capital raised to date. To learn more, please visit firework.com .

