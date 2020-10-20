The Full Perspective News Site Launches as an Innovative Way to Fight Bias and Find the Truth

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Full Perspective News has launched its website, https://thefullperspective.com, which aims to bring consumers a wide array of perspectives on the biggest political stories of the day. The launch coincides with the upcoming U.S. presidential election in order to equip users with the tools to accurately assess the inevitable flurry of news to come. The website groups news stories from major news sources in a way that shows multiple perspectives for each story. The project's intense development cycles focused on the goal of creating a highly customizable and ratable system in order to tailor the experience to meet an individual's specific needs. The website is also optimized for both desktop and mobile devices.

Co-founders Craig Whitney and Nathaniel Jimenez have released a joint statement, "We created this site because we noticed the exact same news story can have completely different headlines and information, depending on the news source. We believe that seeing multiple perspectives is one of the best ways to understand and interpret the complete story in order to find the truth. Our goal is to provide our consumers with the opportunity to make their own well-informed judgements." The Full Perspective News team is constantly working to improve the website, as well as looking into mobile app versions for future releases.

Feedback has been positive from users of the pre-release version.

"I really appreciate what you guys created! Your site really helps in my job as a communications strategist. It's something everyone's been asking for. It's incredible seeing the differences in how the same exact story is reported based on biases." - Isaac Liston

Find out more about The Full Perspective News by going to: https://thefullperspective.com/Home/About

Media Contact:

Craig Whitney

4158518348

[email protected]

SOURCE The Full Perspective News