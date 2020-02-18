The Future of Education is a Hybrid

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, students in the Masters of Fine Arts, Products of Design program at the School of Visual Arts (SVA) participated in a pilot program to learn Typography 01, a hybrid course created by Chris Do —founder of design and business education platform, The Futur . The Futur provides cost-effective options to learn business and design skills that complement your school's curriculum.

SVA students snap a group photo with their instructor, Chris Do Student work examples from the course exercise

During the program, the students watched a curated playlist of pre-recorded lectures and critiques from their New York classroom, which was facilitated by local staff. After which, they participated in an in-class exercise, followed by a live, interactive critique with Chris from his LA office.

"The program is an intense, crash course on typography designed to get students new to typography up and running quickly. It's a hybrid of video-based lectures and demos, mixed with hands-on learning with their peers—a best of both worlds combination.

Department chair Allan Chochinov and I collaborated on the structure and design of the course. Our goal was to demystify type, make it fun to use, and empower students to use type in their design," states Do.

The Futur's typography course combines Chris' 25+ years as a creative professional and educator. Chris believes an understanding of typography is pivotal in every designer's career.

"Typography and industrial design are complementary disciplines. The products I love tend to adhere to the same principles that I observe in type: functionality, aesthetic, balance, and contrast. I'm drawn to products that incorporate beautiful typography." adds Do.

The launch of this program brings The Futur one step closer to its mission of helping one billion creatives.

"Typography is where I feel the most creative block and anxiety in my design practice. This masterclass felt conversational and engaging, making it approachable and fun. Seeing the "live" critiques helped me learn what a strong use of typography and layout looks like in a process-based environment." - Stephanie Gamble, Product Design Student, SVA NYC

See photos from the masterclass: http://bit.ly/futursva

The SVA MFA in Products of Design is a two-year integrated program dedicated to design thinking, design making, and design doing. Through an immersive, optimistic exploration into the next artifacts of design, students in the program engage in prototyping and debate, research and interaction, problem framing, and presentation skills.

The Futur is an online education platform making business and design education accessible to creatives around the globe. Their mission is to teach one billion creative professionals how to be successful while doing what they love.

With original courses, lectures, content, and coaching made by industry professionals, The Futur provides guidance for creatives to thrive in their careers. Visit us online here: https://www.thefutur.com and https://www.youtube.com/thefuturishere

