The Future of Last-mile Delivery Bots

NEW YORK, May 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Delivery Bot Market Is likely to Reach $16.79 Billion by 2030

The logistics market is currently undergoing a major transformation with new innovative solutions determining the way goods are being delivered from point A to point B.The market is witnessing influx of new breed of tech-savvy startups that are coming up with unique business models and services that are largely disrupting the supply chain ecosystem, especially in the last mile.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05386725





Furthermore, the growth of such startup firms largely parallels those of various emerging technologies – such as Big Data, crowd-sourced platforms, connected devices, and AI – that are likely to shape how goods will be transported in the future. This has eventually prompted service providers to provide for tailor-made, customized solutions catering to the broader issues within the industry.



Rising congestion and pollution within cities have resulted in more emphasis on providing for urban last-mile delivery solutions.Roughly, 40% of the overall logistics costs are being spent on the last mile.



What is further aggravating the growing issue is that the end consumers have started to become more demanding.Instant deliveries and user experience have started to become critical value differentiators.



This has resulted in firms exploring new technologies and services to alleviate some of these growing issues.New service solutions such as click and collect, locker boxes, and on-demand solutions are already underway for the last mile.



What is driving the market further is expanding on some of these new services with autonomous solutions such as delivery bot services that are taking it to another level when it comes to last-mile delivery solutions.



Research Highlights

This study highlights how the logistics for the last mile is evolving into more autonomous delivery solutions.The use of delivery bots in logistics is all set to become the next big thing in delivering parcels for packages less than 3 kgs.



By 2030, the market for delivery bots is expected to reach the 17 billion mark with food, groceries, and eCommerce firms largely expected to benefit from such solutions.The report aims to elaborate on some of the various use cases for delivery bot applications and further uncovers the new business models surrounding such innovations that are all set to disrupt the urban last mile.



Another area that the report covers is the regulatory aspects surrounding the use of delivery bots that are critical in terms of understanding the future scope of such innovations. Lastly, the report also showcases how the delivery bot service model compares to other business models.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05386725



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-future-of-last-mile-delivery-bots-300642124.html