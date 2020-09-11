The Future of Metal Additive Manufacturing in the Face of COVID-19

DUBLIN, Sept. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Unforeseen to anyone, metal additive manufacturing technology finds itself at a critical junction in 2020 in the midst of the supply chain disruption and manufacturing downturn brought on (or at least intensified) by the COVID-19 global pandemic. In a way, it feels a bit like destiny - metal additive markets have been undergoing significant growing pains the last year, and the arrival of shutdowns, shortages, delays, and major economic contractions almost immediately proved the value proposition of additive manufacturing in a very real way. In this sixth edition of the market-leading AM study, the latest expectations for metal additive technologies are presented along with a wealth of market forecast and tracking data to aid in weathering this critical juncture.

For many metal AM stakeholders, the challenge at hand is significant, meaning that these next several quarters and years may be the difference between life and death for the crowded metal additive market. As a result, the focus of this edition of the annual Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders market study has shifted to short term strategies, outlooks, and analysis. Included data has been updated to reflect the most up-to-date expectations for the 2020 and 2021 years -though most in the industry, or any industry, are unsure exactly what to expect going forward as government restrictions related to the pandemic drag on.

This report features a new two-part analysis package featuring the most expansive metal additive manufacturing market database available, with dozens of market forecast metrics covering metal AM hardware, materials, print services, and trend analysis. In addition, a written component summarizes and identified key industry drivers and trends, leading innovators in the industry, and provides the context and assumptions behind the market projections.

Clients will be able to leverage this analysis package to identify opportunities and drivers in metal AM segments across the value chain, while also measuring performance against historical and future growth data at a detailed level, and providing a roadmap for internal additive business strategies.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter One: Introduction

1.1 Plan and Methodology of This Report

1.2 Technology Segmentation and Coverage of This Report

1.3 Market Model Methodology

1.4 Navigation of the Accompanying Market Database



Chapter Two: Tracking Activity in the Metal Additive Manufacturing Market

2.1 Trailing 12-month Notable Market Activity in Metal AM

2.2 Competitive Landscape in Metal AM - Leading and Innovative Companies

2.3 Tracking Influential Use Cases of Metal Additive Manufacturing



Chapter Three: Market Trends and Drivers in Metal Additive Manufacturing Technology and Materials

3.1 Trends and Drivers in Metal Additive Technologies

3.2.1 Metal Powder Bed Fusion

3.2.1.1 Desire and Support for Large Part Printing is Growing

3.2.1.2 Not Just More Lasers - Alternative Approaches to Laser Configuration and Type to Improve Surface Quality in Powder Bed Fusion

3.2.1.3 Key Metal Powder Bed Fusion Market Metrics

3.2.2 Directed Energy Deposition

3.2.2.1 DED Seeking Evolution Into Industrial Environments Through Repair Applications

3.2.2.2 Consolidation of DED Business Units with Other AM Processes for Added Value

3.2.3.3 Key Directed Energy Deposition Market Metrics

3.2.3 Metal Binder Jetting and Bound Metal Deposition

3.2.3.1 Product Line Expansion and Productivity Upgrades from Metal Binder Jetting Leaders

3.2.3.2 Furnace and Debinding Industry Embracing Additive Manufacturing

3.2.3.3 Bound Metal Deposition Technologies Taking Flight in Adoption, Material Selection, and Competition

3.2.3.4 Market Metrics in Bound Metal Technologies - Binder Jetting and Bound Metal Deposition

3.2 Trends and Drivers in Metal AM Powder Materials

3.3.1 To Battle Commoditization, Suppliers Race to Develop Process-Specific Metals and ApplicationSpecific AM Materials

3.3.2 AM Powder Suppliers Become Key Targets for Process Simulation Software and Production Services

3.3.3 New Wave of Additive Powder Suppliers Entering Market - What Can They Offer?



Chapter Four: The Future of Metal Additive Manufacturing in the Time of COVID-19

4.1 Metal Additive in the Time of COVID-19

4.1.1 Major Adopting Industries of Metal AM Critically Impacted During COVID - How the AM Industry is Responding

4.1.2 Existing, Ready to Roll Out Approaches to Metal AM Integration Will Drive Growth in AM During 2021 and Beyond

4.1.2.1 Additively Manufacturing Injection Mold Inserts and Tools

4.1.2.2 Additive Manufacturing for Replacement Parts and MRO Activity

4.1.2.3 Government-backed AM Factories

4.1.3 New Strategies for AM Messaging and Marketing in the Post COVID Environment

