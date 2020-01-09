The Future of the Adaptive Optics Market (2019-2025): Revenue Forecasts, Key Segments, Leading Players

DUBLIN, Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Adaptive Optics Market 2019-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global adaptive optics market is projected to grow at a significant growth rate during the forecast period owing to the growing adoption of adaptive optics in consumer goods industries.



The adaptive optics components are integrated into various consumer products such as camera lenses, head-up displays, and other imaging applications. The wavefront sensors are widely used in the various laser applications including laser material processing for controlling laser beam shape and size to increase accuracy and laser beam diagnostic.



Moreover, the growing requirement of corrective eyewear, increasing government funding and technological innovations in the adaptive optics technology further propel the market growth during the forecast period. However, the high initial cost for instruments and complex technical designing are projected to hinder the market growth.



Geographically, the global adaptive optics market is further classified into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America is anticipated to have a significant share in the global market. The factors that are contributing to the growth of the North American adaptive optics market include the significant adoption of wavefront sensors for various industrial applications and technological advancement in imaging technologies.



Moreover, Asia-Pacific is estimated to have considerable growth during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific adaptive optics market is growing due to the growing adoption of adaptive optics in various industries such as consumer goods, astronomy, biomedical, military & defense sector in emerging economies such as India and China.



The global adaptive optics market is influenced by product development and advancements conducted by the market players. Some of the key players in the market include Teledyne e2v (UK) Ltd, Northrop Grumman Corp., ALPAO, SAS, HAMAMATSU Group, HOLOEYE Photonics AG, Iris AO, Inc., OPTOCRAFT GmbH, Thorlabs, Inc., PHASICS SA, and other.



These players are playing a significant role in the growth of the adaptive optics market by providing various products and adopting several strategies such as merger and acquisition, partnerships and collaboration, technological development, and others.



