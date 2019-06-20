The Future of the Global Costume Jewelry Market, 2024 - India & China: Countries with Young Population Offer Significant Opportunities
Jun 20, 2019, 13:00 ET
DUBLIN, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Costume Jewelry: Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Costume Jewelry in US$ Thousand by the following Product Segments:
- Ear Rings
- Necklaces
- Bracelets & Chains
- Rings
- Brooches
- Pendants & Pins
- Cuff Links & Studs
- Other
The report profiles 64 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Avon Products, Inc. (UK)
- BaubleBar (USA)
- Buckley London (UK)
- Chanel SA (France)
- GIANNI VERSACE S.p.A (Italy)
- Giorgio Armani S.p.A (Italy)
- Gucci Group NV (Italy)
- Guess, Inc. (USA)
- H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (Sweden)
- H. Stern S.A (Brazil)
- Halcyon Days (UK)
- K&M Accessories (USA)
- LVMH Mot Hennessy - Louis Vuitton (France)
- PANDORA A/S (Denmark)
- PRADA (Italy)
- Roman Research, Inc. (USA)
- Swarovski Group (Austria)
- Zara (Spain)
Key Topics Covered
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Costume Jewelry - A Lucrative Segment of Fashion Industry
Market Outlook
Developing Countries to Drive Future Growth
India & China: Countries with Young Population Offer Significant Opportunities
A Snapshot on Market Characteristics
Apparel Purchases Influence Choice of Costume Jewelry
Seasonality and Demographics Promote Demand
Ever Green Costume Jewelry
Jewelry Market - An Overview
Trade Statistics
3. TRENDS, GROWTH DRIVERS & CHALLENGES
Bold Jewelry - An Overriding Trend of Late
Technology Brings About a Transformation of the Jewelry Industry
Fashion Meets Functionality with Wearable Technology
Select Fashionable Wearable Techs
Augmented Reality Brings in a Revolution in Jewelry Shopping
Luxury Brands Woo Customers with High-End Costume Jewelry
Fashion Trends Dictate New Jewelry Designs
Blending Metals And Materials - An ongoing Trend
Self-Purchasing Spurs Lifestyle Brands to Offer Costume Jewelry
3D Printing Simplifies Jewelry Making
Costume Jewelry Makers Turn to New Materials
Favorable Demographic Trends Spur Market Opportunities
Women - The Largest Consumer Base
Rising Working Women Population Boosts Demand for High End Costume Jewelry
Men Embrace Costume Jewelry
Teen Population: A Lucrative Demographic Segment
Growing Middle Class Population to Promote Market Expansion
Improving Standards of Living in Developing Countries
Consumer Spending and Economic Scenario
Artificial Jewelry Raises Environmental/Health Concerns
Heavy Metal Contamination Continues to Remain a Cause for Concern
Channels of Distribution
Branding
Brick & Mortar Stores Continue to be a Major Draw for Costume Jewelry Sales
Online Retailing Emerges Major Growth Driver for Fashion Accessories Market
Ranking of Factors Influencing Online Purchase Decision
Increasing Penetration of Mobile Phones Drives M-Commerce
4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Jewelry
Definition of Costume Jewelry
Age-Old Existence of Costume Jewelry
Segmentation of Costume Jewelry
Low-end Costume Jewelry
Middle-range Jewelry
Upper-end Market
Phases of Costume Jewelry Production
Common Service Facilities
5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
5.1 Focus on Select Global Players
5.2 Product Launches/Introductions
PANDORA Introduces PANDORA Reflexions,
Buckley London Launches London Autumn Winter 2018 Collections
Buckley London Introduces New Collections for Spring Summer 2018
Chrysalis Introduces Range of Expandable Bracelets
Buckley London Launches Spring Summer 2017 Collections
5.3 Recent Industry Activity
Fura Gems Acquires Ruby Mining Licenses
PANDORA Starts Triple Crafting Facility
Gangsu Gangtai Holding Acquires Majority Stake in Buccellati
Samuel Aaron to Close Operations at Mount Vernon Plant
K&M Accessories to Acquire Assets of Robert Rose Jewelry
Avec Les Filles Signs Partnership with K&M Accessories
6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
7. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
7.1 The United States
A. Market Analysis
Outlook
Market Primer
US Costume Jewelry Market - Snapshot
Online Platform Provides a Major Boost
Women: The Largest Customer Base for Costume Jewelry
Generation Z - Playing an Important Role
Costume Jewelry Regulations
Export/Import Statistics
B. Market Analytics
7.2 Canada
A. Market Analysis
Outlook
Market Primer
Export-Import Statistics
B. Market Analytics
7.3 Japan
A. Market Analysis
Outlook
Market Primer
History of Costume Jewelry in Japan
B. Market Analytics
7.4 Europe
A. Market Analysis
Outlook
The EU Market
Regulations on Chemicals and Heavy Metals in Costume Jewelry
B. Market Analytics
7.4.1 France
A. Market Analysis
Outlook
Market Primer
B. Market Analytics
7.4.2 Germany
A. Market Analysis
Outlook
B. Market Analytics
7.4.3 Italy
A. Market Analysis
Outlook
Market Primer
B. Market Analytics
7.4.4 The United Kingdom
A. Market Analysis
Outlook
Online Sales Witnesses Growth
B. Market Analytics
7.4.5 Spain
A. Market Analysis
Outlook
B. Market Analytics
7.4.6 Russia
A. Market Analysis
Outlook
B. Market Analytics
7.4.7 Rest of Europe
A. Market Analysis
Outlook
Focus on Select Markets
Focus on Select Markets Belgium
Czech Republic
Netherlands
Sweden
B. Market Analytics
7.5 Asia-Pacific
A. Market Analysis
Outlook
Rising Disposable Income Boosts Demand
B. Market Analytics
7.5.1 China
A. Market Analysis
Outlook
Fashion Conscious Women Spur Growth in High-End Costume Jewelry
E-Retailing Offers New Avenues of Growth
B. Market Analytics
7.5.2 India
A. Market Analysis
Outlook
Market Overview
Market Snapshots
Online Retailing Spurs Opportunities for Costume Jewelry
B. Market Analytics
7.5.3 Rest of Asia-Pacific
A. Market Analysis
Outlook
B. Market Analytics
7.6 Latin America
A. Market Analysis
Outlook
B. Market Analytics
7.6.1 Brazil
A. Market Analysis
Outlook
B. Market Analytics
7.6.2 Rest of Latin America
A. Market Analysis
Outlook
Argentinean Market
B. Market Analytics
7.7 Rest of World
A. Market Analysis
Outlook
B. Market Analytics
8. COMPANY PROFILES
