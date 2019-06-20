The Future of the Global Costume Jewelry Market, 2024 - India & China: Countries with Young Population Offer Significant Opportunities

DUBLIN, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Costume Jewelry: Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Costume Jewelry in US$ Thousand by the following Product Segments:

Ear Rings

Necklaces

Bracelets & Chains

Rings

Brooches

Pendants & Pins

Cuff Links & Studs

Other



The report profiles 64 companies including many key and niche players such as:



Avon Products, Inc. (UK)

BaubleBar ( USA )

) Buckley London (UK)

(UK) Chanel SA ( France )

( ) GIANNI VERSACE S .p.A ( Italy )

.p.A ( ) Giorgio Armani S .p.A ( Italy )

.p.A ( ) Gucci Group NV ( Italy )

) Guess, Inc. ( USA )

) H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB ( Sweden )

) H. Stern S.A ( Brazil )

) Halcyon Days (UK)

K&M Accessories ( USA )

) LVMH Mot Hennessy - Louis Vuitton ( France )

( ) PANDORA A/S ( Denmark )

) PRADA ( Italy )

) Roman Research, Inc. ( USA )

) Swarovski Group ( Austria )

) Zara (Spain)

Key Topics Covered



1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Costume Jewelry - A Lucrative Segment of Fashion Industry

Market Outlook

Developing Countries to Drive Future Growth

India & China: Countries with Young Population Offer Significant Opportunities

A Snapshot on Market Characteristics

Apparel Purchases Influence Choice of Costume Jewelry

Seasonality and Demographics Promote Demand

Ever Green Costume Jewelry

Jewelry Market - An Overview

Trade Statistics



3. TRENDS, GROWTH DRIVERS & CHALLENGES

Bold Jewelry - An Overriding Trend of Late

Technology Brings About a Transformation of the Jewelry Industry

Fashion Meets Functionality with Wearable Technology

Select Fashionable Wearable Techs

Augmented Reality Brings in a Revolution in Jewelry Shopping

Luxury Brands Woo Customers with High-End Costume Jewelry

Fashion Trends Dictate New Jewelry Designs

Blending Metals And Materials - An ongoing Trend

Self-Purchasing Spurs Lifestyle Brands to Offer Costume Jewelry

3D Printing Simplifies Jewelry Making

Costume Jewelry Makers Turn to New Materials

Favorable Demographic Trends Spur Market Opportunities

Women - The Largest Consumer Base

Rising Working Women Population Boosts Demand for High End Costume Jewelry

Men Embrace Costume Jewelry

Teen Population: A Lucrative Demographic Segment

Growing Middle Class Population to Promote Market Expansion

Improving Standards of Living in Developing Countries

Consumer Spending and Economic Scenario

Artificial Jewelry Raises Environmental/Health Concerns

Heavy Metal Contamination Continues to Remain a Cause for Concern

Channels of Distribution

Branding

Brick & Mortar Stores Continue to be a Major Draw for Costume Jewelry Sales

Online Retailing Emerges Major Growth Driver for Fashion Accessories Market

Ranking of Factors Influencing Online Purchase Decision

Increasing Penetration of Mobile Phones Drives M-Commerce



4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Jewelry

Definition of Costume Jewelry

Age-Old Existence of Costume Jewelry

Segmentation of Costume Jewelry

Low-end Costume Jewelry

Middle-range Jewelry

Upper-end Market

Phases of Costume Jewelry Production

Common Service Facilities



5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



5.1 Focus on Select Global Players



5.2 Product Launches/Introductions

PANDORA Introduces PANDORA Reflexions,

Buckley London Launches London Autumn Winter 2018 Collections

Buckley London Introduces New Collections for Spring Summer 2018

Chrysalis Introduces Range of Expandable Bracelets

Buckley London Launches Spring Summer 2017 Collections



5.3 Recent Industry Activity

Fura Gems Acquires Ruby Mining Licenses

PANDORA Starts Triple Crafting Facility

Gangsu Gangtai Holding Acquires Majority Stake in Buccellati

Samuel Aaron to Close Operations at Mount Vernon Plant

K&M Accessories to Acquire Assets of Robert Rose Jewelry

Avec Les Filles Signs Partnership with K&M Accessories



6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



7. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



7.1 The United States

A. Market Analysis

Outlook

Market Primer

US Costume Jewelry Market - Snapshot

Online Platform Provides a Major Boost

Women: The Largest Customer Base for Costume Jewelry

Generation Z - Playing an Important Role

Costume Jewelry Regulations

Export/Import Statistics

B. Market Analytics



7.2 Canada

A. Market Analysis

Outlook

Market Primer

Export-Import Statistics

B. Market Analytics



7.3 Japan

A. Market Analysis

Outlook

Market Primer

History of Costume Jewelry in Japan

B. Market Analytics



7.4 Europe

A. Market Analysis

Outlook

The EU Market

Regulations on Chemicals and Heavy Metals in Costume Jewelry

B. Market Analytics



7.4.1 France

A. Market Analysis

Outlook

Market Primer

B. Market Analytics



7.4.2 Germany

A. Market Analysis

Outlook

B. Market Analytics



7.4.3 Italy

A. Market Analysis

Outlook

Market Primer

B. Market Analytics



7.4.4 The United Kingdom

A. Market Analysis

Outlook

Online Sales Witnesses Growth

B. Market Analytics



7.4.5 Spain

A. Market Analysis

Outlook

B. Market Analytics



7.4.6 Russia

A. Market Analysis

Outlook

B. Market Analytics



7.4.7 Rest of Europe

A. Market Analysis

Outlook

Focus on Select Markets

Czech Republic

Netherlands

Sweden

B. Market Analytics



7.5 Asia-Pacific

A. Market Analysis

Outlook

Rising Disposable Income Boosts Demand

B. Market Analytics



7.5.1 China

A. Market Analysis

Outlook

Fashion Conscious Women Spur Growth in High-End Costume Jewelry

E-Retailing Offers New Avenues of Growth

B. Market Analytics



7.5.2 India

A. Market Analysis

Outlook

Market Overview

Market Snapshots

Online Retailing Spurs Opportunities for Costume Jewelry

B. Market Analytics



7.5.3 Rest of Asia-Pacific

A. Market Analysis

Outlook

B. Market Analytics



7.6 Latin America

A. Market Analysis

Outlook

B. Market Analytics



7.6.1 Brazil

A. Market Analysis

Outlook

B. Market Analytics



7.6.2 Rest of Latin America

A. Market Analysis

Outlook

Argentinean Market

B. Market Analytics



7.7 Rest of World

A. Market Analysis

Outlook

B. Market Analytics



8. COMPANY PROFILES

Total Companies Profiled: 64 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 66)

The United States (14)

(14) Europe (35)

(35) France (8)

(8)

Germany (1)

(1)

The United Kingdom (6)

(6)

Italy (11)

(11)

Spain (1)



Rest of Europe (8)

(8) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (13)

(Excluding Japan) (13) Middle East (2)

(2) Latin America (2)

