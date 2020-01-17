The Future of the Package Holiday Industry (2020 Case Study): Rising Influence of OTA's, LCC's and the Emergence of the Sharing Economy
Following Thomas Cook's recent demise, many have supposed that the appeal of the package holiday is deteriorating terminally.
The rising influence of OTA's, LCC's and the emergence of the sharing economy is perceived as threatening the market share of operators. The reality is the package industry is booming but the traditional model of the package holiday is evolving and dynamic packages are growing in popularity as travelers are more inclined to construct and design their own ideal holiday experiences.
This case studies explores the future of the package holiday.
Key Highlights
- This holiday type can be segmented, offering different styles of packages. These holidays can be segmented as follows: Dynamic, Static, Tailored, and Personalized
- The rising influence of OTA's, LCC's and the emergence of the sharing economy is perceived as threatening the marketshare of operators.
- Personalization and the experience economy are now mega-themes across the travel industry leading to more operators specializing in different interests.
- As the traditional model of the package holiday evolves, dynamic packages are growing in popularity as travelers are more inclined to construct and design their own ideal holiday experiences.
Reasons to Buy
- Understand the dynamics of the package holiday industry
- Learn about how the package holiday industry is evolving
- Gain an insight into key source markets for this type of holiday
- Understand how companies are looking to tap into this ever-changing industry
Key Topics Covered
1. Snapshot
2. Key Market Trends
- Global Key Trends
- Demographics
- Technology
- Sharing Economy
3. Key Regions
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- United States
4. Challenges and Opportunities
5. Company Profiles
- TUI
- Booking Holdings
- Expedia
6. Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- Thomas Cook
- TUI
- REWE
- C-Trip
- Jet2
- easyJet
- eDreams
