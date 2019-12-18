The Gate Agency is Happy to Represent 'Out of Norm' Talents

MONTREAL, Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gate Agency is bringing early Christmas presents to anyone with a talent or skill who has been maligned for being different. Under the stewardship of Daniel Bouabdo & Alan Wattar, the talent management agency will represent anyone with potentials and has been labeled as "out of norm" by callous firms.

In showbiz, entertainment and sports, it is common practice to have certain talents or youngsters marginalized for not looking the part. The guys at the Gate Agency see things differently as they enjoin said "misfits" to sign on with their firm. Members of the LGBTQ community, plus size individuals, people from all ethical backgrounds, and just about everyone gets a chance at top shelf management with the Gate Agency.

More than just a pity party, the Gate Agency provides every one of their clients with an equal opportunity to become stars. Apparently, they are very keen on possibilities, and to make these happen, have positioned their agency to create an enabling environment for every talent or skill.

If there is anyone with the required experience and skill to lead a talent management firm that goes against the status quo, it must be Daniel Bouabdo. He is seen as something of a Robinhood character amongst the ostracized. An illustration of his commitment to the course can be recalled in the plight of Naomie Chaput, a plus size model cast aside and called "fattie" by rapper, Future's management.

The Gate Agency will reportedly represent individuals from all facets of entertainment and showbiz. This includes sportsters, musicians, models and just about anyone with a talent to hone. Daniel mentions in an interview that the Gate Agency will be nothing like other conventional management firms. In a recorded statement, he says, "We are going to run the Gate Agency differently from other firms. We want every one of our clients to feel at home dealing with us because we really do care about them. We want to make sure they do well with their careers, their physical health as well as mental. We don't want none of that overly formal style that drives kids with potentials over the edge."

For more information use the media contact outlets below.

MEDIA CONTACT

Address: 6610 Decarie Blvd, Montreal, Quebec H3X 2K4

Contact name: Alan Wattar

Email: Info@thegateagency.com

Phone: 5144004010

Website: https://thegateagency.com

Company name: The Gate Agency

Related Images

the-gate-agency.jpg

The Gate Agency

SOURCE The Gate Agency