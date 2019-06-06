NEW YORK, June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- About this market



The growing prevalence of diabetes is one of the critical factors that will trigger the growth of gel socks market. Diabetes often hampers the physical movement of the patients as it results in painful feet Diabetic gel socks have a shock-absorbing gel to provide overall protection to feet against pressure, friction, and pinching. Also, these socks prevent foot ulcerations. Most diabetic patients succumb to a wide range of diseases, inducing osteoarthritis and osteoporosis. The increasing number of geriatric populations, coupled with the rising prevalence of arthritis has necessitated the adoption of gel socks. Our analysts have predicted that the gel socks market will register a CAGR of over 5% by 2023.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05779607/?utm_source=PRN



Market Overview



Product innovation and advancement leading to portfolio extension



The intense competition in the global gel socks market, coupled with the rapid expansion of technology, has positively impacted the taste and preferences of the buyer. The change in the buying preference of the consumer has expanded the product portfolio and compelled the vendors to develop products that extensively reduce the pain and increase the comfort of the customers. Moreover, with a consistent and sustained rise in per capita income, more consumers are spending on premium products as a necessity or increasing their comfort level. Some gel socks are infused with aloe vera to help in recovery from dry skin. Owing to such factors the market is expected to grow during the forecast period



Disadvantages associated with the use of gel socks



Gel socks are usually tight-fitted, and the pressure points in some socks may not work optimally for certain body types. Although these socks wick away moisture, the air flow is still less, which may not be suitable for people with sensitive skin. People with sensitive skin must take extra precautions while using it. It is usually seen that wearing gel socks for longer duration might lead to itchiness or dryness. Moreover, it is very uncomfortable for the aged population to wear these socks all the time.



For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the gel socks market during 2019-2023, view our report.



Competitive Landscape



The market appears to be fragmented. The presence of several companies, including Bath Accessories Co. Inc. and Donnamax Inc. makes the competitive environment quite intense. Factors such as the growing prevalence of diabetes and the increasing demand for spa activities will provide significant growth opportunities to the gel socks manufacturers. Earth Therapeutics Direct, PolyGel LLC, and Silipos Holding LLC. are some of the major companies covered in this report.



