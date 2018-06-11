NEW YORK, June 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Growth in Leading Regional and National Markets ' North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle-East & Africa, Latin America, US, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, India, China, Australia, South Korea, Japan, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Brazil, Argentina, Mexico



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04753860



Report Details

The generic drugs market is estimated at $257.3bn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2017 to 2028. The generic drugs market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% in the second half of the forecast period.



How this report will benefit you

Read on to discover how you can exploit the future business opportunities emerging in this sector.

In this brand new 254-page report you will receive 66 tables and 84 figures' all unavailable elsewhere.

The 254-page report provides clear detailed insight into the generic drugs market. Discover the key drivers and challenges affecting the market.

By ordering and reading our brand-new report today you stay better informed and ready to act.



Report Scope

- Generic Drugs Market forecasts from 2018-2028

- Generic Drugs Regional Market and National Market forecasts from 2018-2028, covering:

- North America: US & Canada

- Europe: Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe

- Asia-Pacific: Japan, Australia, India, China, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific

- Middle East & Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Rest of Middle East & Africa

- Latin America: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Rest of Latin America

- SWOT Analysis and Porter's Five Forces Analysis of the generic drugs market.

- Assessment of selected leading companies that hold major market shares in the generic drugs market.

- Teva

- Novartis (Sandoz)

- Allergan

- Mylan

- Pfizer

- Abbott

- Sun Pharma

- Aspen

- Fresenius Kabi

- Sanofi

- Dr. Reddy's Laboratories

- Apotex



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04753860



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-generic-drugs-market-is-estimated-at-257-3bn-in-2017--300664173.html