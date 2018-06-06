NEW YORK, June 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Trends, opportunities and forecast in active optical cable market to 2023 by protocol type (Ethernet, InfiniBand, HDMI, PCI Express (PCIe), Thunderbolt, Others), application (Data Center, High Performance Computing, Consumer Electronics, Telecommunication others), form factor type (QSFP, CXP, CFP, SFP, CX4, and others), speed type (Less than 40G, 40G and 100G, Above 100G) and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)



The future of the active optical cable market looks attractive with opportunities in the data center, high performance computing, consumer electronics, telecommunication, and other applications. The global active optical cable market is expected to reach an estimated $2.9 billion by 2023 with a CAGR of 22.0% from 2018 to 2023. The major growth drivers for this market are increasing internet traffic throughout the world, growth in high performance computing, and increasing penetration of active optical cables in consumer electronic devices.



Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the active optical cables industry, include increasing trend towards development of active optical cables with ultra-small form factors and increased transmission density, increasing demand for optical modules with reduced dimensions and increased port density, and deployment of active optical cables in consumer electronic devices such as mobile phones, notebooks and others.



Active Optical Cable Market TrendsActive Optical Cable Market Forecast

Growth Opportunities for the Global Active Optical Cable Market



The study includes the active optical cables market size and forecast for the global active optical cable market through 2023, segmented by protocol type, application, form factor type, speed type, and region as follows:



Active Optical Cables Market by Protocol Type [$M shipment analysis for 2012 – 2023]:

Ethernet InfiniBand HDMI PCI Express (PCIe) Thunderbolt Others



Active Optical Cables Market by Application [$M shipment analysis for 2012 – 2023]:

Data Center High Performance Computing Consumer Electronics Telecommunication Others



Active Optical Cables Market by Form Factor [Volume (Thousand Units) and $M shipment analysis for 2012 – 2023]:

QSFP CXP CFP SFP CX4 Others



Active Optical Cables Market by Speed type [$M shipment analysis for 2012 – 2023]:

Less than 40G 40G and 100G Above 100G



Active Optical Cables Market by Region [Volume (Thousand Units) and $M shipment analysis for 2012 – 2023]:

North America Europe Asia Pacific Rest of the World

Some of the active optical cables companies profiled in this report include Finisar Corporation, FIT-Foxconn (Avago Technologies), Amphenol ICC, 3M, and Hitachi Cables America and others.



Lucintel forecasts that Ethernet active optical cable will remain the largest protocol type and it is also expected to witness the highest growth due to the increasing usage of active optical cables for high performance computing and growth in inter and intra rack connectivity within a data center.



Within the active optical cable market, the data center will remain the largest application and it is also expected to witness highest growth due to increasing demand for high speed connectivity between switch racks and server racks. The increasing migration of networks from 3-tier to 2-tier in data center architecture, will lead to growing deployment of active optical cable to support high data traffic rate and fast signal transmission.



North America is expected to remain the largest market due to the presence of mega data centers of technology giants such as, Google, Facebook, IBM, and Microsoft.



Some of the features of "Global Active Optical Cable Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" include:

Market size estimates: Global active optical cable market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2012-2017) and forecast (2018-2023) by application, and end use industry.

Segmentation analysis: Global active optical cable market size by various applications such as protocol, application, form factor, and speed in terms of value and volume shipment.

Regional analysis: Global active optical cable market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions of active optical cable in the active optical cable market.

Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of active optical cable in the active optical cable market. Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.



This report answers following 11 key questions:

Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the global active optical cable market by protocol type (Ethernet, InfiniBand, HDMI, PCI Express (PCIe), Thunderbolt, Others), application (Data Center, High Performance Computing, Consumer Electronics, Telecommunication others), form factor type (QSFP, CXP, CFP, SFP, CX4, and others), speed type (Less than 40G, 40G and 100G, Above 100G) and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the active optical cable market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the active optical cable market?

Q.6 What are emerging trends in this active optical cable market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the active optical cable market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the active optical cable market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this active optical cable market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M & A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this active optical cable market?



