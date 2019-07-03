NEW YORK, July 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Agricultural Harvester Market: About this market

Agricultural harvesters are machinery used to harvest crops. Our agricultural harvester market analysis considers sales from both combine harvesters and forage harvesters. Our analysis also considers the sales of the agricultural harvester in Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA. In 2018, the combine harvesters segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as technological innovations will play a significant role in the combine harvesters segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global agricultural harvester market report looks at factors such as farm labor shortage in the agriculture sector, government initiatives to support harvesting mechanization, and technological advancements in agricultural harvesters. However, high initial and operating costs of agricultural harvesters, the volatility of raw material prices, and the increasing popularity of pre-owned and rental agricultural harvesters may hamper the growth of the agricultural harvester industry over the forecast period. Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03938312/?utm_source=PRN

Global Agricultural Harvester Market: Overview

Benefits of and technological advancements in agricultural harvesters

Manual harvesting is highly capital and labor-intensive and less efficient than mechanical harvesting. Thus, farmers prefer agricultural harvesters to avoid crop wastage and improve harvest efficiency. Moreover, the demand for agricultural harvesters is also driven by recent technological advancements offered by vendors. Thus, the technological advancements will lead to the expansion of the global agricultural harvester market at a CAGR of almost 8% during the forecast period.

Growth in popularity of self-propelled forage harvesters with 3D camera

Self-propelled forage harvesters are difficult to operate and requires the operator to multitask, such as filling the transport truck, coordinating machine logistics, and maximizing throughput. Thus, several manufacturers are focusing on offering self-propelled forage harvesters with a 3D camera that automatically detects trailers and the current fill level alongside the forage harvester. Hence, the growing popularity of self-propelled harvesters with a 3D camera is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.

Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global agricultural harvester market is fragmented. Our robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading agricultural harvester manufacturers, that include AGCO Corp., CLAAS KGaA mbH, CNH Industrial NV, Deere & Co., and Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.

Also, the agricultural harvester market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

