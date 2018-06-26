NEW YORK, June 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambulatory Services Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Primary Care Offices, Emergency Departments, Surgical Specialty, Medical Specialty), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2018 - 2025



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05445415



The global ambulatory services market is expected to reach USD 4,099.6 billion by 2025. Increase in the availability of technologically advanced products, increase in the incidence of chronic diseases, growth in ageing population, and technological advancements in surgeries to reduce cost & treatment time are among key factors likely to drive the market during the forecast period.



Ambulatory services are likely to witness high growth in the coming years due to increase in the number of surgeries, the availability of private & public funding, as well as the availability of same-day surgeries at low cost to offer better medical services. According to Healthcare Cost and Utilization Project (HCUP), in 2014, 17.2 million surgeries were performed in ambulatory surgical settings and 22 million surgeries in hospital outpatient settings. In addition, various mergers & acquisitions are anticipated to propel the market. For instance, in December 2015, Premier Emergency Medical Specialists was acquired by AmSurg. This acquisition was expected to help AmSurg enter the emergency medicine specialty.



Technological advancements pertaining to diagnosis and minimally invasive surgeries are likely to reduce complications and help shorten hospital stays.Homecare via e-visits and telehealth solutions have become viable components of ambulatory care.



For instance, in January 2017, Arterys, Inc. received FDA approval to commercialize Arterys Cardio DL, the first technology that uses a cloud-based deep learning algorithm for cardiac imaging.



Further Key Findings from the Report Suggest:

• Increase in government expenditure for the development of ambulatory facilities to increase accessibility and reduce treatment cost is expected to propel the market

• Primary care offices accounted for the largest share of the market in 2016 due to cost-effective treatment and easy accessibility for diagnosis & treatment

• Surgical specialty is anticipated to be the fastest-growing segment in the forecast period due to increase in the demand for minimally invasive procedures. In addition, the preference of patients for nonsurgical and minimally invasive surgeries has led to the growth of plastic surgery centers. According to American Society of Plastic Surgeons, in 2016, 7.6 million cosmetic procedures were performed on people aged between 40 and 54 years. In 2016, United Nations spent more than 15 billion dollars on esthetic surgical and nonsurgical procedures

• Based on the region, North America held the largest market share and is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period due to increase in the number of advanced diagnostic methods and rise in the number of cases related to orthopedics, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, plastic surgery, and chronic pain

• The Asia Pacific region is likely to witness significant growth over the next decade due to increase in the incidence of angle closure glaucoma & myopia, increase in life expectancy, and growth in recognition of the need to develop emergency care outside traditional hospital settings

• Some of the key players are Surgery Partners; Envision Healthcare; IntegraMed America, Inc.; Symbion, Inc.; Terveystalo; NueHealth; Aspen Healthcare; and Medical Facilities Corporation



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05445415



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-global-ambulatory-services-market-is-expected-to-reach-usd-4-099-6-billion-by-2025--300672401.html