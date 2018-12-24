NEW YORK, Dec. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --



Mechanism of Action, Innovator Drugs, Generics. Prescription Drugs, OTC, Duration of Therapy, Incretin mimetics/GLP-1 agonists, SNDRIs, Lipase Inhibitors, Serotonin receptor agonists, Sympathomimetic-GABA receptor agonists, Sympathomimetics, Short-term Drugs, Long-term Drugs







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04763516







The global anti-obesity drugs market was is valued at $1.3bn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 29.1% from 2017 to 2022. In 2017, the prescription drugs submarket held 96% of the global anti-obesity drugs market.



Report Scope

- Global Anti-obesity Drugs Market forecast from 2018-2028



Global Anti-obesity Drugs Market analysis and forecast from 2018-2028, by Mechanism of Action:

- Incretion mimetics/GLP-1 agonists

- SNDRIs

- Lipase Inhibitors

- Serotonin receptor agonists

- Sympathomimetic-GABA receptor agonists

- Sympathomimetics



Global Anti-obesity Drugs Market analysis and forecast from 2018-2028, by Duration of Therapy:

- Long-term Drugs

- Short-term Drugs



Global Anti-obesity Drugs Market analysis and forecast from 2018-2028, by Innovator vs Generic Drugs:

- Innovator

- Generic Drugs



Global Anti-obesity Drugs Market analysis and forecast from 2018-2028, by Prescription vsOTC:

- Prescription Drugs

- OTC



This report discusses and provides revenue forecasts from 2018-2028 for selected anti-obesity drugs:

- Saxenda

- Contrave/Mysimba

- Belviq

- Qysmia

- Xenical

- Alli



This report provides individual revenue forecasts from 2018-2028 for these regional and national markets:

- US

- Japan

- EU5: Germany, France, Spain, Italy, UK

- BRIC: Brazil, Russia, China, India

- RoW



Each national market is further segmented by submarket: mechanism of action, duration of therapy, prescription vs OTC, innovator vs generic drugs



Our study discusses the selected leading companies that are the major players in the anti-obesity drugs market:

- Eisai/Arena

- GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)

- Novo Nordisk

- Orexigen/Takeda

- Roche

- Teva

- Vivus



This report discusses novel mechanism of action, active pipeline molecules and promising pipeline molecules.

This report gives an overview of pricing and reimbursement in the US and EU.

This report provides a SWOT Analysis of the global anti-obesity drugs market.



