The global antimicrobial susceptibility testing market at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market: About this market



Antimicrobial susceptibility testing is used to determine the presence of bacteria and fungi in the body. Our antimicrobial susceptibility testing market considers the application of antimicrobial susceptibility testing in clinical diagnostics, drug discovery and development, and others. Our analysis also considers the application of antimicrobial susceptibility testing in Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW. In 2018, the clinical diagnostics segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the growing awareness of personalized medicine will play a significant role in the clinical diagnostics segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global antimicrobial susceptibility testing market looks at factors such as increased use of antimicrobial susceptibility testing by pharmaceutical companies, increasing the prevalence of infectious diseases, and increasing government initiatives. However, stringent government regulatory policies, challenges associated with antimicrobial susceptibility testing, and optimization of target product profiles may hamper the growth of the antimicrobial susceptibility testing industry over the forecast period.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05791407/?utm_source=PRN







Global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing: Overview



Increasing government initiatives



Governments across the world are undertaking various initiatives to create awareness among end-users about the effects of drugs on treating infections caused by pathogens. These initiatives are providing critical information to regulatory agencies, decision makers, and other end-users about the prevention of the incidences of diseases. For instance, India launched the National Programme on Containment of Antimicrobial Resistance as part of its 12th five-year plan to establish a laboratory-based AR surveillance system in the country and to create awareness among healthcare providers about AR. Such initiatives are accelerating the growth of the global antimicrobial susceptibility testing market at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period.



Increasing use of antibiograms



Antibiograms help in tracking local antibiotic resistance trends and improve the ability to avoiding suboptimal therapies and provide better patient care. They are also used as a tool in developing guidelines for empiric therapy and to make formulary decisions and monitor resistance rates. Despite high costs and complexities associated in the construction of antibiograms, their demand in the antimicrobial susceptibility testing industry is expected to increase over the forecast period.



For the detailed list of factors that will drive the global antimicrobial susceptibility testing market size during the forecast period 2019-2023, click here.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several players, the global antimicrobial susceptibility testing market is moderately concentrated. Our robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several antimicrobial susceptibility testing companies, that include bioMérieux SA, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Danaher Corp., Merck KGaA, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.



Also, the antimicrobial susceptibility testing market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05791407/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

