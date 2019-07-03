NEW YORK, July 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The global aptamers market is expected to witness a CAGR of 17.8% during the forecast period. Advancements in aptamer development technologies, increasing R&D expenditure, and the rising number of companies investing in this market are some of the key driving factors responsible for the growth of this market. Numerous advantages offered by these small molecules, in comparison to established antibodies, have also led to higher demand for these molecules across a diverse range of medical applications. They are chemically synthesized, which eliminates batch-to-batch variation and demands less time for development. Along with this, continuous advancement in technologies is expected to stimulate growth.







However, many aptamers have failed to meet the requisite safety and efficacy standards in clinical studies. Thus, companies have to terminate their clinical investigation during late-stage clinical studies. This factor is likely to affect the growth of this market negatively. In addition, other factors, such as low awareness about these technologies in middle- and low-income countries and inadequate regulatory structure, may hamper the overall growth.



Aptamers are short, single-stranded DNA or RNA (ssDNA or ssRNA) molecules, which can selectively bind to a specific target, including peptides, proteins, small molecules, carbohydrates, toxins, and even live cells. Aptamers assume various shapes, owing to their tendency to form helices or single-stranded loops. These molecules are extremely versatile and are used to bind targets with high specificity and selectivity.



Diagnostics is expected to hold a Significant Market Share in the Application Type Segmentation



Appropriate diagnosis is the most crucial factor for the treatment of diseases, especially the viral ones. Over the past few years, aptamer technology has observed a significant rise in its demand and usage all across the world. It has been used in a wide range of diagnostic as well as therapeutic applications; several strategies are currently being explored, in a definitive or conclusive way, using aptamers against virus proteins. From a diagnostic point of view, aptamers are presently being designed as a bio-recognition element in a variety of diagnostic systems in order to detect viral proteins, either in the blood (serum or plasma) or in the infected cells.



North America dominates the Market and expected to do the Same in the Forecast Period



By geography, the aptamers market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America dominates the aptamers market due to rapid technological advancements and high investment and funding to support the development of aptamers. Asia-Pacific is also expected to propel the global aptamers market, owing to factors, such as increasing research & development activities and economic growth.



The global aptamers market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Companies, like AM Biotechnologies, LLC, Aptagen, LLC, Aptamer Sciences, Inc., Aptamer Group, Aptus Biotech S.L., Base Pair Biotechnologies, Inc., NOXXON Pharma, SomaLogic Inc., TriLink BioTechnologies, Inc., and Vivonics, Inc., among others, hold the substantial share in the aptamers market.



