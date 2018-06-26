NEW YORK, June 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Artificial Insemination Market Analysis By Type (Intrauterine Insemination, Intracervical Insemination, Intravaginal Insemination), By End-use, By Source Type, And Segment Forecasts, 2018 - 2025



The global artificial insemination market is expected to reach USD 2.63 billion by 2025. Over the past few years, infertility has become a major public health concern across the globe. Artificial insemination is usually the preferred first-line treatment for infertility. According to WHO, around 10% of women in the world are struggling to get pregnant. Lifestyle changes, delay in pregnancy, and hormonal issues are some of the reasons contributing to the rise in infertility around the world.



The exact estimation of infertility statistics is challenging, however, WHO monitors its prevalence across the world.At present, 46% of the global population lives in countries having low levels of fertility.



According to United Nations, the global rate of fertility is expected to decline to 2.4 by 2030 and 2.2 by 2050. In developing or underdeveloped nations, medical consultation regarding infertility and childlessness was not easily accessible. Hence, there was lack of awareness about available assisted reproductive techniques including artificial or donor insemination and IVF.



Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:

• Artificial insemination is a first-line infertility treatment as it is minimally invasive and less expensive as compared to IVF

• It is preferred mostly by single women who wish to conceive and same-sex partners with the help of fresh or frozen donor sperm samples. In some countries, lesbian couples are provided insurance coverage for these procedures

• Intrauterine Insemination (IUI) held majority of the market share in 2017 and is likely to be the fastest-growing segment over the forecast period, as it is the most common and noninvasive procedure.

• Fertility clinics held majority of the market share in 2017 as the number of medical facilities offering infertility treatments has been increasing over the past decade

• Fertility clinics provide medical consultation regarding the detection of ovulation to perform the procedure for insemination. Sperm washing is also performed in the clinics to achieve optimum results

• Artificial insemination with partner's or (AIH) sample held the majority of the source type segment share

• Europe held majority of the market share in 2017 due to the presence of the largest number of patients and easily accessible treatment options

• On the other hand, Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing regional market due to increase in awareness regarding artificial or donor insemination in the region

• Some of the key players in this market include Irvine Scientific; Rinovum Women's Health, LLC; TenderNeeds Fertility; Conceivex, Inc.; Hi-Tech Solutions; among others.



