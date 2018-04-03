NEW YORK, April 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05369873



The global automotive Electronic Control Unit (ECU) market is estimated to be USD 60.45 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 96.39 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.01% from 2017 to 2025. The market growth is primarily driven by the increasing demand for safety and comfort features in a vehicle. However, the increasing trend of ECU consolidation is considered a restraint for the global automotive ECU market.



The BEVs segment is estimated to be the fastest growing segment of automotive ECU market in terms of value

The automotive ECU market for battery electric vehicles (BEVs) is estimated to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.Most of the automotive OEMs are incorporating advanced electronic systems such as HUDs, reconfigurable instrument cluster, rear seat entertainment, drive mode selector, advanced telematics, and electric powertrain in their electric vehicles.



Additionally, as electric vehicles have diverse electronic functions for the operation of the vehicle, they are equipped with a higher number of ECUs than conventional vehicles. The increasing demand for BEVs will positively impact the automotive ECU market.



The light-duty vehicles segment is estimated to be the largest segment in the automotive ECU market in terms of value

The light-duty vehicles segment is estimated to hold the largest market size during the forecast period.These vehicles are equipped with more advanced electronic functions for comfort and convenience than commercial and off-highway vehicles.



Also, light-duty vehicles that are produced on large-scale are now equipped with advanced functions such as voice recognition, gesture control, and fatigue monitoring. The increasing number of advanced applications is fueling the growth of automotive ECU market for light-duty vehicle segment.



Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest growing market for automotive ECU in terms of volume

Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest growing market for automotive ECU during the forecast period.The region is home to technologically advanced markets for automotive such as China and Japan along with developing countries such as India.



The growing number of luxury vehicles and the increasing demand for advanced cockpit electronics and basic safety system are propelling the growth of automotive ECUs in the region.

The study contains insights provided by various industry experts, ranging from automotive ECU manufacturers to automobile OEMs and various automotive associations. The break-up of the primaries is as follows:

• By Company Type: Tier I–57%, Tier II–29% and OEMs–14%• By Designation: C Level–36%, D Level–43% and Other –21%• By Region: Asia Pacific–29%, Europe–36%, North America–19%, RoW– 16%Players profiled in the report are:

• Continental AG (Germany)

• Robert Bosch (Germany)

• Aptiv (UK)

• Denso Corporation (Japan)

• Autoliv (Sweden)

• Mitsubishi Electric (Japan)

• ZF (Germany)

• Hitachi Automotive Systems (Japan)

• Magneti Marelli (Italy)

• Lear Corporation (US)



Research Coverage

The report covers the automotive ECU market by application (ADAS & safety system, body control & comfort system, Infotainment & communication system, and powertrain system), propulsion (BEV, hybrid vehicles, and ICE vehicles), level of autonomous driving (autonomous, conventional, and semi-autonomous), ECU Capacity (16-bit, 32-bit, 64-bit), vehicle type (Light-duty vehicles, heavy commercial vehicles, construction & mining equipment, and agricultural tractors), and region (Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and Rest of the World).



Reasons to Buy the Report:



The report provides insights into the following points:

• Market Penetration: The report provides comprehensive information on ECUs offered by the top players in the industry for the automotive market.

• Product Development/Innovation: The report provides detailed insights into upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and new product launches in the automotive ECU market.

• Market Development: The report offers comprehensive information about ECU market for automotive. The report analyzes the market for automotive ECUs across regions and provides comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets.

• Market Diversification: The report provides exhaustive information about emerging trends, market dynamics, and investments in the global ECU market for automotive.



