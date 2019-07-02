NEW YORK, July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --



Global Automotive Exhaust Manifold Market: About this market



An automotive exhaust manifold is an important part of a vehicle's exhaust system. Gaskets are attached with exhaust manifold and prevent the entry of toxic gases inside the vehicle cabin. Our automotive exhaust manifold market analysis considers sales generated from the adoption of the automotive exhaust manifold in both commercial and passenger vehicles. Our analysis also considers the sales of the automotive exhaust manifold in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. In 2018, the passenger vehicles segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the improving socio-economic conditions will play a significant role in the passenger vehicles segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global automotive exhaust manifold market report looks at factors such as growth in production volume of passenger vehicles, increasing the use of lightweight and advanced alloys, and stringent regulatory norms and standards on vehicular emissions. However, supply-demand imbalances due to uncertainties, issues related to the development of cracks or leakages, and growth of all-electric vehicles market may hamper the growth of the automotive exhaust manifold industry over the forecast period.







Global Automotive Exhaust Manifold Market: Overview



Increasing use of lightweight and advanced alloys



Automobile manufacturers are focusing on improving the overall efficiency of exhaust systems and providing durability and high thermal expansion coefficient to exhaust manifolds. As a result, they are using advanced alloys such as aluminized steel and stainless steel with superior mechanical properties. This will lead to the expansion of the global automotive exhaust manifold market at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period.



Inconel exhaust manifold in supercars



Manufacturers extensively use advanced materials such as Inconel alloys in exhaust manifolds to impart properties such as stiffness and strength. These exhaust systems made from Inconel alloys are used in supercars and street-legal supercars. The penetration of exhaust manifold in such automobiles will have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



For the detailed list of factors that will drive the global automotive exhaust manifold market during the forecast period 2019-2023



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several major players, the global automotive exhaust manifold market is fragmented. Our robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automotive exhaust manifold manufacturers, that include Eberspächer Group, Faurecia SA, Futaba Industrial Co. Ltd., Katcon Global SA de CV, Magneti Marelli Spa, and Tenneco Inc.



Also, the automotive exhaust manifold market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



