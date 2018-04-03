The global automotive prognostics market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 88.34% during the period 2018-2022

NEW YORK, April 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- About Automotive Prognostics



Prognostics systems predict the time at which a component or system will no longer meet its desired performance. Hence, the prognostic system informs the user of the remaining useful life (RUL) of the component.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05336685





Technavio's analysts forecast the global automotive prognostics market to grow at a CAGR of 88.34% during the period 2018-2022.



Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global automotive prognostics market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the automotive prognostics.



The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



Technavio's report, Global Automotive Prognostics Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors

• Covisint *

• DataRPM

• Hortonworks

• National Instruments

• OnStar

• Pivotal Software



Market driver

• Booming connected car market driving predictive maintenance demand

• For a full, detailed list, view our report



Market challenge

• High cost associated with fleet tracking hinders prognostic system adoption

• For a full, detailed list, view our report



Market trend

• Growing popularity of prognostics increasing the number of patents

• For a full, detailed list, view our report



Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?



You can request one free hour of our analyst's time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05336685



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-global-automotive-prognostics-market-is-forecasted-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-8834-during-the-period-2018-2022-300623552.html