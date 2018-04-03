The global bicycle motors market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 6.34% during the period 2017-2021

NEW YORK, April 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- About Bicycle



Bicycles, also called as bikes, are a two-wheeler vehicle that is an eco-friendly and inexpensive way of commute. Manual pedal bicycles do not require any external fuel or supply source whereas electric-driven bicycles (with 250W motor) are assisted by electric power and have the option to be manually pedaled.



Technavio's analysts forecast the global bicycle market to grow to USD 44.40 billion during the period 2018-2022.



Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global bicycle market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the scope includes the retail sales of manual, human-powered two wheeled pedal, bicycles and motor-assisted bicycles, with only electric bikes (e-bikes) that have maximum of 250W motors fitted-in it to exceed not more than 25 km per hour.



The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



Technavio's report, Global Bicycle Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors

• Accell Group

• Dorel Industries

• Giant Bicycle

• GUANGDONG TANDEM INDUSTRIES

• Insera Sena

• MERIDA



Market driver

• Consumer's shifting preference toward cycling as a sport, leisure, and cardio activity

Market challenge

• Greater availability and increasing market of refurbished bicycles

Market trend

• Technological advances in bicycles industry

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?



