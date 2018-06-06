NEW YORK, June 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Trends, opportunities and forecast in bio-composites market to 2023 by end use industry (building and construction, automotive, industrial and consumer goods, and others), process (extrusion, compression molding, injection molding, and others), resin (polyethylene, polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, polylactide acid and others), fiber (wood flour, flax, kenaf, hemp, jute and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)



The future of the bio-composites market looks promising with opportunities in building and construction, automotive, industrial & consumer goods industries. The global bio-composites market is expected to reach an estimated $7.6 billion by 2023 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2018 to 2023. Some of the products made with bio-composites are decking, railing fencing, cladding, door panels, and dashboard. The market for end Products made with bio-composites is expected to reach an estimated $12.2 billion by 2023. The major growth drivers for this market are increasing demand for Wood Plastic Composites (WPC) in the construction industry due to its wood finish like appearance and durability, and growing use of Natural Fiber Composites (NFC) in automotive interiors due to its aesthetics and growing concern for passenger safety.



Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the bio-composites industry, include the emergence of new applications, and government support to innovate and commercialize the use of bio-based composites.



Bio-Composites Market Trends Bio-Composites Market Forecast

Growth Opportunities for the Global Bio-Composites Market by Region



The study includes the bio-composites market size and forecast for the global bio-composites market through 2023, segmented by end use industry, process, resin, fiber, and region as follows:



Bio-Composites Market by End Use Industry [Volume (M lbs) and $M shipment analysis for 2012–2023]:

Building and Construction Automotive Industrial and Consumer Goods Others



Wood Plastic Composites Market by End Use Industry [Volume (M lbs) and $M shipment analysis for 2012–2023]:

Building and Construction Automotive Industrial and Consumer Goods Others



Wood Plastic Composites Market by Building & Construction Application [Volume (M lbs) and $M shipment analysis for 2012–2023]:

Decking Fencing Railing Others



Natural Fiber Composites Market by End Use Industry [Volume (M lbs) and $M shipment analysis for 2012–2023]:

Automotive Building and Construction Others



Bio-Composites Market by Process Type [Volume (M lbs) and $M shipment analysis for 2012–2023]:

Extrusion Compression Molding Injection Molding Others



Bio-Composites Market by Resin Type [Volume (M lbs) and $M shipment analysis for 2012–2023]:

Polyethylene Polypropylene Polyvinyl chloride Polylactide Acid Others



Bio-Composites Market by Fiber Type [Volume (M lbs) and $M shipment analysis for 2012–2023]:

Wood Flour Flax Kenaf Hemp Jute Others



Bio-Composites Market by Region [Volume (M lbs) and $M shipment analysis for 2012–2023]:

North America US Europe Germany United Kingdom France Russia Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of the World Brazil

Some of the bio-composites companies profiled in this report include Trex, Azek Building Products, Fiberon LLC, AERT, UFP, Tamko Building Products, FlexForm Technologies, Technaro GmbH, Procotex Corporation, Green

Gran BV, and Fiber

Gran GmbH and others.



Lucintel forecasts that the largest end use industry will be building and construction, and it is also expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. Increasing demand for moisture resistance, low maintenance, non-toxic, and durable products are the major requirements driving growth for this segment over the forecast period.



By resin type, polyethylene resin based bio-composites is expected to remain the largest segment and witness the highest growth in the forecast period because of durability, near-zero moisture absorption, excellent chemical inertness, and ease of processing.



North America is expected to remain the largest market by value and volume. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period because of increasing demand for WPC decking, fencing, and railing in the building and construction industries of China, India, and Japan.



Some of the features of "Growth Opportunities in the Global Bio-Composites Market 2018-2023" include:

Market size estimates: Global bio-composites market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (M Lbs.) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2012-2017) and forecast (2018-2023) by segments and region.

Segmentation analysis: Global bio-composites market size by various applications such as end use industry, process, resin, and fiber in terms of value and volume shipment.

Regional analysis: Global bio-composites market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions of bio-composites in the bio-composites market.

Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of bio-composites in the bio-composites market. Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.



This report answers following 11 key questions:

Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the global bio-composites market by end use industry (building and construction, automotive, industrial and consumer goods, and others), process (extrusion, compression molding, injection molding, and others), resin (polyethylene, polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, polylactide acid and others), fiber (wood flour, flax, kenaf, hemp, jute and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q. 2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the bio-composites market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the bio-composites market?

Q.6 What are emerging trends in this bio-composites market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the bio-composites market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the bio-composites market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this bio-composites market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this bio-composites area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M & A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this bio-composites market?



