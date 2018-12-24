NEW YORK, Dec. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --



Protein Therapeutics, Monoclonal Antibodies, Fusion Proteins, Regenerative Medicines, Insulin, Other Recombinant Hormones, Plasma & Recombinant Coagulating Factors, Interferons, Enzyme Replacement, Stem Cell Therapies, Tissue Engineered Products, Gene Therapies







The global biologics market is estimated to reach $250bn in 2023. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2018 to 2023. In 2017, the monoclonal antibodies submarket held 36.3% share of the global biologics market.



Report Scope

- Global Biologics Market outlook from 2018-2028



Global Biologics Submarkets analysis and forecast from 2018-2028:

- Protein therapeutics, with sub-forecasting for insulin, other recombinant hormones, plasma and recombinant coagulating factors, interferons, enzyme replacement and other agents

- Monoclonal antibodies (mAbs)

- Fusion proteins

- Regenerative medicine, with sub-forecasting for stem cell treatment, tissue engineering and gene therapy

- Vaccines



Analysis and forecast from 2018-2028 for selected leading biologics in the market:

- Lantus

- NovoLog/NovoRapid

- Humalog

- Avonex

- Rebif

- Humira

- Remicade

- Tysabri

- Herceptin

- Kadcyla

- Perjeta

- Enbrel

- Eylea

- OsteoCel Plus

- Trinity Evolution and Trinity Elite

- Apligraf

- Dermagraft

- IMLYGIC



This report provides individual revenue forecasts from 2018-2028 for these national markets:

- The US

- Japan

- Germany

- France

- UK

- Italy

- Spain

- China

- India

- Russia

- Brazil



Our study discusses the selected leading companies that are the major players in the biologics market:

- AbbVie

- Amgen

- AstraZeneca

- Bayer

- Eli Lilly

- GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)

- Johnson & Johnson

- Merck & Co., Inc.

- Novartis

- Pfizer

- Roche

- Sanofi S.A.



This report discusses factors that drive and restrain this market. As well as opportunities and trends in this market.

This report discusses the SWOT and STEP Analysis of the biologics market.







