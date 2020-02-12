The Global Bioplastics Market - 2024 Opportunity Market Size is Estimted to be $20.48 Billion

DUBLIN, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Global Bioplastics Market " report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Leading participants in the global bioplastics market are developing high-performance and sustainable products from bio-based derivatives. As more and more companies focus on reducing their dependence on crude oil and reducing the amount of waste in landfills and oceans, end-user industries are seeking cost-effective bio-based alternatives for packaging, cosmetic ingredients, and other uses. Governments and industry organizations are influencing the transition with standards or regulations either encouraging or mandating the use of environmentally friendly bio-based products. Consumers also are demanding greener and safer products.



There are challenges in the industry, however. Concerns about the supply of raw materials, difficulties in persuading investors to fund research and development initiatives, and higher prices of bio-based materials have restrained growth.



Bioplastics are either biodegradable or non-biodegradable. Non-biodegradable polymers had a 56.8% share of the market in 2018. They have a chemical similarity to their synthetic counterparts: some are easy to drop into the existing value chain, so it is easier to persuade customers to use them in their production processes. Polylactic acid (PLA), poly-hydroxy-alkanoate (PHA), and starch blends are biodegradable and compostable. PLA offers transparency, gloss, stiffness, printability, and processability, and is an excellent aroma barrier - all of which are common demands in packaging. The 2024 opportunity size of the global bioplastics market is estimted to be $20.48 billion.



For this research, a unique and robust platform was used to analyze the market and identify Companies to Action (C2A) based on their growth indicators and recent innovations and growth strategies. Companies that are positioned in the Radar are Braskem, Corbion, Novamont, NatureWorks, BASF, DuPont, Arkema, and DSM.



The Radar reveals the market positioning of companies in an industry using their Growth and Innovation scores as highlighted in the Radar methodology. The document presents competitive profiles on each of the companies based on their strengths, opportunities, and a small discussion on their positioning. A number of companies were analyzed (across all tiers of competition) in the industry and benchmarked across 10 criteria on the Radar, where the leading companies in the industry are then positioned. Industry leaders on both the Growth and Innovation indices are recognized as best practice recipients.

Key Topics Covered:





1. Industry Overview

2. The Global Bioplastics Market

Description of Companies Plotted

3. C2A - Market Participant Profiles

Arkema

BASF

Braskem

Corbion

DSM

DuPont

NatureWorks

Novamont

4. The Last Word

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uxsk9e

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

