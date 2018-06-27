NEW YORK, June 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Body Fat Measurement Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Bioimpedance Analyzers, Body Fat Skinfold Calipers, Hydrostatic Weighing, Dual Emission X-ray Absorptiometry) And Segment Forecasts, 2012 - 2020



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05445445



The global body fat measurement market size is expected to reach USD 640.3 million by 2020 exhibiting a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period. Growing prevalence of obesity and other metabolism related disorders and introduction of more accurate and cost effective medical devices and procedures in this field are among the key trends stoking market growth. Apart from these trends, rising awareness for body weight management and availability of more accurate testing devices are also likely to work in favor of the market. Increasing efforts by players to consolidate their position in the market are also playing an important role in the development of the market.



Some of the commonly used products for body fat measurement are BIA, DEXA, ADP, HwD and skinfold caliper. Bio-impedance analyzers are poised to witness strong demand in the market throughout the forecast period, owing to their cost effectiveness and considerable accuracy associated with products.



Some high accuracy offering products such as air displacement plethysmography and hydrostatic weighing are projected to witness an upswing in the demand during the forecast period, majorly owing to declining prices. Some of the major market participants include Tanita Corp., Omron HCB, AccuFitness, GE Healthcare, COSMED S.r.l., Hologic Inc., Inbody Co. Ltd. and Beurer GmbH.



Development of innovative devices for the market along with regulatory approval in regions such as North America and Europe is expected to boost the growth of the market during the forecast period. Due to increasing expenditure in development of healthcare facilities in emerging economies such as India and China, it is anticipated that Asia Pacific will witness the fastest growth in the market throughout the forecast period.



Increasing awareness about body weight, metabolism, and health/fitness training is also projected to fuel the demand for body fat measurement devices in the coming years.With an increasing number of people taking up sports, athletics, and body training activities, rising number of health clubs and gym facilities is acquiring body fat measurement equipment.



Deployment of these devices and equipment in the body training and healthcare sector is likely witness an upsurge over the coming years.



Further key findings from the study suggest:

• Bioimpedance analyzers ware the leading revenue contributing product segment in the market as they optimally combine two major parameters for body fat measurement, which are accuracy and price

• The prominence of North America in the global arena can be attributed to a wide base of population suffering from diabetes and other metabolism related disorders

• Asia Pacific is expected to be a promising destination for global players, owing to increasing health consciousness among the populace in emerging countries such as India and China

• Some of the key players in the body fat measurement market are Beurer GmbH; Jawon Medical Co. Ltd.; Omron Global Healthcare Business; Tanita Corporation; Inbody Co. Ltd.; GE Healthcare; L'Accessorio Nucleare S.r.l.; The Diagnostic Medical Systems (DMS) Group; Hologic Inc.; COSMED S.r.l.; Exertech and AccuFitness LLC.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05445445



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-global-body-fat-measurement-market-size-is-expected-to-reach-usd-640-3-million-by-2020--300673200.html