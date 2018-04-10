The global can coatings market is estimated at USD 1.91 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 2.27 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 3.4% between 2017 and 2022.

Can coatings find applications in food, beverage, aerosol and general line cans.Food and beverage cans cumulatively account more than more than 70% of the can coatings market.



Increasing per capita expenditure on food & beverages, rising disposable income, standard living, changing consumer tastes, dietary trends, and growing middle class are major factors to propel the growth of food & beverages, pharmaceutical, and personal care industries.This in turn is expected to fuel the consumption of metal cans in these industries.



Such attributes are expected to drive the can coatings market.Strict regulations on BPA by food authorities have restrict the consumption of can coatings in food can and beverage can applications.



Hence, can coatings producers are focusing on the development of alternatives to BPA based can coatings.



Epoxy: The largest type of the can coatings

Epoxy was the largest market for can coatings, in 2016.Their protective function, stability make them the most commonly used coating material.



Most epoxy coatings are synthesized from bisphenol A (BPA) and epichlorohydrin forming BPA-epoxy resins. Some epoxy coatings blends that have widespread acceptance across the end-use applications include epoxy-phenolic, acrylates, anhydrides, and amines.



Beverage Cans: The largest form of the can coatings market

Beverage cans was the largest market for can coatings, by type in 2016.The growth of this segment is attributed to the high demand for these coatings to coat beverage cans to maintain taste and flavor of beverages.



Beverage can producers has to comply with strict regulations by food authorities regarding the quality of cans.Can coatings provides also avoids contamination of beverages products with can's metal.



This is expected to drive the demand for can coatings in beverage cans applications.



Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing market for can coatings, by region

APAC is the fastest-growing market for can coatings.The growth of the segment is mainly attributed to the increasing demand for the can coatings in the packaging industry for the packaging of pharmaceutical, food & beverage, and chemical products.



The increasing per capita expenditure on healthcare, personal care, and food & beverage products, huge consumer base, growing urban population, low labor costs, and easy availability of raw materials are attracting international pharmaceutical, chemical, and food & beverage manufacturers to shift their production facilities to the region, thus creating high demand for metal cans in these industries. This, in turn, is expected to fuel the consumption of can coatings in mentioned applications.

This study has been validated through primaries conducted with various industry experts globally. These primary sources have been divided into three categories, namely, by company, by designation, and by region.

• By Company Type – Tier 1 – 50%, Tier 2 –33%, and Tier 3 – 17%

• By Designation – C Level – 17%, Director Level – 33%, and Others – 50%

• By Region – Europe – 25%, Asia Pacific – 50%, North America – 25%



The report also provides company profiles and competitive strategies adopted by major market players, such as PPG Industries (US), Valspar (US), Akzo Nobel (Netherlands), ALTANA (Germany), KANSAI PAINT (Japan), Toyochem (Japan), National Paints Factories (Jordan), International Packaging Coatings (Germany), TIGER Coatings (Germany), and VPL Coatings (Germany) among others.



Research Coverage:

The report covers the can coatings market and its applications across different industry verticals and regions.It aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of this market across different segments, such as type, application and region.



The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players along with their company profiles.



Reasons to buy this report:

From an insight perspective, this research report has focuses on various levels of analyses — industry analysis (industry trends) and company profiles, which together comprise and discuss the basic views on the competitive landscape; emerging and high-growth segments of the can coatings market; high-growth regions; and market drivers, restraints, and opportunities.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on can coatings offered by the top players in the global can coatings market

• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and new product launches in the global can coatings market

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets – the report analyses the markets for can coatings across regions

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the global can coatings market

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players in the global can coatings market



