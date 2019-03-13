NEW YORK, March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Cartilage Repair Market size is expected to reach $6.4 billion by 2024, rising at a market growth of 8.5% CAGR during the forecast period.



Growing epidemiology of such diseases need effective treatment options, driving the demand for regenerative medicine, which are used in restoring damaged cartilage. The growth of the cartilage repair market can be attributed to changing lifestyle, leading to a number of disorders such as obesity and degenerative joint diseases. The tissue prevents friction between the bones, by absorbing shock in the joints. When damage is caused in the cartilage, it restricts the regular movement of the knee, causing immense pain. It generally occurs after a traumatic and twisting injury to the knee. If cartilage damage remains untreated, it would lead to knee replacement surgery. The aforementioned factors have an influence on cartilage related injuries. These injuries eventually hamper productivity among the working population.



Based on Modality, the market is segmented into Cell based and Non-Cell based. Based on Treatment type, the market is segmented into Intrinsic Repair Stimulus and Palliative. Based on Application, the market is segmented into Fibrocartilage and Hyaline Cartilage. Based on Site outlook, the market is segmented into Knee Cartilage and Other site outlook. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include B. Braun Melsungen AG, Zimmer Biomet, Johnson and Johnson, Smith & Nephew Plc., Stryker Corporation, Vericel Corporation, Osiris Therapeutics Inc., Arthrex, Inc., Collagen Solutions Plc., and Anika Therapeutics, Inc.



