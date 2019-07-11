NEW YORK, July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Cellulose Acetate Market: About this market



Cellulose acetate is an acetate ester, which is produced from the reaction of natural cellulose with acetic anhydride. This cellulose acetate market analysis considers sales from types of fiber and plastics. Our analysis also considers the sales of cellulose acetate in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. In 2018, the fiber segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing use of cellulose acetate in making filter tow will play a significant role in the fiber segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global cellulose acetate market report looks at factors such as the growth of the textile industry in APAC, increase in demand for glass fibers from developing countries, and rise in demand for cellulose acetate for cigarette filter production. However, stringent regulations and policies, growth in awareness about health risks associated with cigarettes, and an increase in raw material prices may hamper the growth of the cellulose acetate industry over the forecast period.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05112246/?utm_source=PRN

Global Cellulose Acetate Market: Overview



Growth of the textile industry in APAC



The textile market is witnessing growth in countries in APAC such as India and China owing to the capacity addition by textile vendors. These textile manufacturers extensively use cellulose acetate as it is an inexpensive substitute for silk fiber. Numerous benefits of cellulose acetate such as its excellent strength and comfort will boost its application in the textile industry. This will lead to the expansion of the global cellulose acetate market at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period.



Product development of acetate filter tow



There is a rise in innovation and product development in the cellulose acetate filter tow market. Companies, including Celanese and Cerdia International GmbH (Cerdia International), have developed new products with improved performance and durability. Vendors are focusing on the production of biodegradable products due to the growing preference for eco-friendly acetate filter tow. This trend is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



For the detailed list of factors that will drive the global cellulose acetate market during the forecast period 2019-2023, click here.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several major players, the global cellulose acetate market is moderately fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading cellulose acetate manufacturers, that include Celanese Corp., Daicel Corp., Eastman Chemical Co., Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp., and Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc.



Also, the cellulose acetate market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05112246/?utm_source=PRN

About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

