The Global Content Services Platforms Market size is expected to reach $63.2 billion by 2024, rising at a market growth of 19.4% CAGR during the forecast period.







Content services are a set of services and micro services, embodied either as an integrated product suite or as separate applications sharing common APIs and repositories, exploiting diverse content types and serving multiple constituencies and numerous use cases across organizations. A content services platform is cloud-based SaaS software that allows consumers to generate, share, cooperate on, and store text, audio, and video content. Content services platform or CSP (not to be confused with cloud service provider) is a fairly fresh word that is gaining recognition as a replacement to enterprise content management (ECM) software. The finest content service platforms allow the seamless inclusion of fresh content facilities with current on-site ECM technologies to deliver hybrid content facilities.



Based on Component, the market is segmented into Solutions and Services. Solutions is further segmented into Document & Records Management, Workflow Management & Case Management, Information Security & Governance, Data Capture, Content Reporting & Analytics, and Others. Services is further segmented into Integration & Deployment, Advisory & Consulting, and Support & Maintenance. Based on Organization Size, the market is segmented into Large Enterprises and Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises.



Based on Deployment mode, the market is segmented into Cloud and on-premise. During the forecast period the on-premises segment is anticipated to be a bigger contributor to market growth by deployment type. On-premises implementation of CSP alternatives needs initial heavy investment by organizations, although it does not involve incremental expenses throughout property, as in the situation of cloud deployment form. Nowadays, commercial information can be readily obtained from mobile phones; this has boosted the amount of information exchange between company sides and reduced the hazards of cyber-attacks and information losses. Therefore, safety concerns linked with personal customer data are a significant justification for adopting on-premises deployment over the cloud. These kinds of deployments are common across large businesses.



Based on End User, the market is segmented into BFSI, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Energy & Utilities, Education & Legal, Telecom & IT, Government & Public Sector, and Others.. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Box Inc., OpenText Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Everteam, Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Company, IBM Corporation, Adobe Systems Inc., Laserfiche, Hyland Software Inc., and Microsoft Corporation.



