The Global Conveyor Monitoring Market by Technology, Offering, Deployment Type, Industry, and Geography - Forecast to 2024

The global conveyor monitoring market was valued at USD 206.3 million in 2018; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2019 to 2024 to reach USD 253.6 million by 2024.

Rising adoption of predictive maintenance tools and techniques, and increasing focus of companies to reduce revenue loss due to faults in conveyor belts and motors are the major factors driving the conveyor monitoring market. However, limited in-house skillset to manage monitoring solutions and analyze data restrains the growth of the conveyor monitoring market.

Additionally, the nonavailability of expertise at remote locations creates challenges for market players. On the other hand, growing penetration of Industrial IoT and rising demand for safety compliance automation solutions provide lucrative opportunities to market players.

Fenner Dunlop (Australia), PHOENIX CBS GmbH (Germany), ContiTech Conveyor Belt Group (Germany), Beltscan Systems Pty Ltd. (Australia), Yellowtec (Australia), and Honeywell International Inc. (US) are a few of the major companies in the conveyor belt monitoring market. Companies offering solutions for conveyor motor monitoring are Emerson Electric Co. (US), SKF (Sweden), Bruel & Kjaer (Denmark), and Parker Hannifin Corporation (US).

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction

1.1 Study Objectives

1.2 Definition

1.3 Study Scope

1.3.1 Markets Covered

1.3.2 Years Considered

1.4 Currency

1.5 Limitations

1.6 Stakeholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary and Primary Research

2.1.2 Secondary Data

2.1.2.1 List of Major Secondary Sources

2.1.2.2 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.1.3 Primary Data

2.1.3.1 Primary Interviews With Experts

2.1.3.2 Primary Sources

2.1.3.3 Breakdown of Primaries

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.2.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.2.2 Top-Down Approach

2.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

2.4 Research Assumptions



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities for Global Conveyor Monitoring Market

4.2 Conveyor Monitoring Market, By Type

4.3 Conveyor Belt Monitoring Market, By Region and Type

4.4 Conveyor Monitoring Market, By Country, 2018

4.5 Conveyor Monitoring Market, By Industry

4.6 Conveyor Monitoring Market for APAC Vs. European Countries



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Rising Adoption of Predictive Maintenance Tools and Techniques

5.2.1.2 Increasing Focus of Companies on Reducing Revenue Loss Due to Faults in Conveyor Belts and Motors

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Limited In-House Skillset to Manage Monitoring Solutions and Analyze Data

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growing Penetration of Industrial IoT

5.2.3.2 Rising Demand for Safety Compliance Automation Solutions

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Availability of Expertise at Remote Locations

5.3 Rollers



6 Conveyor Monitoring Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Conveyor Motor Monitoring

6.2.1 Motor Monitoring, By Technology

6.2.1.1 Vibration Monitoring

6.2.1.1.1 Defects Detected Using Vibration Monitoring

6.2.1.2 Thermography

6.2.1.2.1 Defects Detected Using Thermography

6.2.1.3 Corrosion Monitoring

6.2.1.3.1 Defects Detected Using Corrosion Monitoring

6.2.1.4 Ultrasound Emission Monitoring

6.2.1.4.1 Defects Detected Using Ultrasound Emission Monitoring

6.2.1.5 Motor Current Analysis

6.2.1.5.1 Defects Detected Using Motor Current Analysis

6.2.2 Conveyor Motor Monitoring Market, By Offering

6.2.2.1 Hardware

6.2.2.1.1 Vibration Sensors and Analyzers

6.2.2.1.2 Accelerometers

6.2.2.1.3 Proximity Probes

6.2.2.1.4 Tachometers

6.2.2.1.5 Infrared Sensors

6.2.2.1.5.1 Thermal Infrared Sensors

6.2.2.1.5.2 Quantum Infrared Sensors

6.2.2.1.6 Spectrometers

6.2.2.1.6.1 Infrared Spectrometers

6.2.2.1.6.2 Ultraviolet Spectrometers

6.2.2.1.6.3 Atomic Spectrometers

6.2.2.1.6.4 Mass Spectrometers

6.2.2.1.7 Ultrasound Detectors

6.2.2.1.7.1 Sound Pressure Meters

6.2.2.1.7.2 Stethoscopes

6.2.2.1.7.3 Ultrasound Leak Detectors

6.2.2.1.8 Spectrum Analyzers

6.2.2.1.8.1 Swept Spectrum Analyzers

6.2.2.1.8.2 Real-Time Spectrum Analyzers

6.2.2.1.9 Corrosion Probes

6.2.2.1.10 Others

6.2.2.2 Software

6.2.2.2.1 Data Integration

6.2.2.2.2 Diagnostic Reporting

6.2.2.2.3 Order Tracking

6.2.2.2.4 Parameter Calculation

6.2.3 Motor Monitoring, By Deployment Type

6.2.3.1 On-Premises

6.2.3.2 Cloud

6.3 Conveyor Belt Monitoring

6.3.1 Electromagnetic

6.3.2 X-Ray

6.3.3 Optical Sensors



7 Conveyor Monitoring Market, By Industry

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Mining

7.2.1 Conveyor Monitoring is Essential in Mining Industry

7.3 Power Generation

7.3.1 Conveyor Monitoring is Preferred in Coal-Fired Power Plants



8 Geographic Analysis

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.2.1 US

8.2.1.1 US Accounts for Significant Share of the North American Conveyor Monitoring Market in Comparison With Remaining Countries in North America

8.2.2 Rest of North America

8.2.2.1 Rest of North America to Witness Higher CAGR in Conveyor Monitoring Market

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.1.1 Dominating Country in Europe for Conveyor Monitoring Market

8.3.2 Russia

8.3.2.1 Mining Industry in Russia Driving Demand for Conveyor Monitoring Solutions

8.3.3 Rest of Europe

8.3.3.1 Mining Industry Driving Conveyor Monitoring Market Growth in Rest of Europe

8.4 APAC

8.4.1 China

8.4.1.1 Financial and Strategic Involvement of Government Driving Market Growth

8.4.2 Australia

8.4.2.1 Significant Growth in Mining Industry Driving Demand for Conveyor Monitoring Solutions in Australia

8.4.3 India

8.4.3.1 Considerable Mining Activities Accelerating Market Growth in India

8.4.4 Rest of APAC

8.5 Rest of the World (RoW)

8.5.1 Middle East & Africa

8.5.1.1 Availability of Natural Resources Provides Opportunity for Rapid Growth of Mining Industry

8.5.2 South America

8.5.2.1 Investments in Metals Industry By Emerging Asian Economies



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Ranking Analysis of Conveyor Monitoring Market Players

9.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

9.3.1 Visionary Leaders

9.3.2 Dynamic Differentiators

9.3.3 Innovators

9.3.4 Emerging Companies



10 Company Profiles

10.1 Key Players

10.1.1 Fenner Dunlop

10.1.2 Emerson

10.1.3 Beltscan Systems

10.1.4 ContiTech

10.1.5 PHOENIX

10.1.6 CBG

10.1.7 4B

10.1.8 Yellotec

10.1.9 Trolex

10.1.10 SKF

10.1.11 Bruel & Kjaer

10.1.12 Pruftechnik Dieter Busch

10.1.13 Honeywell

10.2 Other Key Players

10.2.1 Vayeron



