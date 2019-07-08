NEW YORK, July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --



Coriander oil is extracted from coriander processing plants by either hydro-distillation or steam distillation. This coriander oil market analysis considers sales from applications, including food and beverage, medical, and others. Our analysis also considers the sales of coriander oil in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. In 2018, the food and beverage segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the approval of the use of coriander oil in various food products will play a significant role in the food and beverage segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global coriander oil market report looks at factors such as health benefits associated with coriander oil, use of coriander oil in controlling grain loss and increase in a number of retail stores offering coriander oil. However, reduction in coriander seed growing areas, growing threat from substitute products, and issues arising from inefficient use of coriander oil may hamper the growth of the coriander oil industry over the forecast period.



Global Coriander Oil Market: Overview



Health benefits associated with coriander oil



The use of coriander oil slows down the skin damage that is caused by stress, age, and pollution. It prevents free radical damage as it is rich in antioxidants. Coriander oil has antibacterial and antifungal properties. The awareness of health benefits associated with coriander oil will boost its sales volume. This will lead to the expansion of the global coriander oil market at a CAGR of almost 9% during the forecast period.



The growing popularity of organic coriander oil



The extraction of organic coriander oil does not involve the addition of chemical solvents. Also, organic coriander seeds are cultivated without GMO, ionizing radiation, sewage sludge, pesticides, and synthetic fertilizers. The growing awareness about the availability of organic and non-GMO coriander oil is driving its adoption and having a positive impact on the overall market growth.



For the detailed list of factors that will drive the global coriander oil market during the forecast period 2019-2023, click here.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several major players, the global coriander oil market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading coriander oil manufacturers, that include Berjé Inc., d?TERRA International LLC, Ernesto Ventós SA, Givaudan International SA, and Ultra International BV.



Also, the coriander oil market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



