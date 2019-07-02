The global curing agents market at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --



Global Curing Agents Market: About this market



Curing agents are also known as cross-linking agents, which reacts with the primary film-forming matter of coatings and help it solidify to form a film. Our curing agents market analysis considers sales of curing agents such as epoxy, polyurethane, and silicon-based curing agents. Our analysis also considers the sales of curing agents in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. In 2018, the epoxy segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the growing use of epoxy curing agents in manufacturing electronic products such as electric laminate will play a significant role in the epoxy segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global curing agents market report looks at factors such as the growing demand for coating in the electric industry, high demand from end-user industries, and rising demand for curing agents in APAC. However, fluctuating raw material prices, stringent government regulations and policies, and lack of awareness about eco-friendly products may hamper the growth of the curing agents industry over the forecast period.







Global Curing Agents Market: Overview



High demand from end-user industries



The global automotive industry has been driving the demand for curing agents. Epoxy curing agents are extensively used for interior and exterior applications in cars to provide a superior wet look, outdoor durability, improved adhesion to plastics, and ultraviolet (UV) resistance. The growth in the construction industry drives the demand for curing agents. In the construction industry, curing agents are used in floor carpets, industrial flooring, concrete flooring, self-leveling flooring, and wooden flooring. This will create new growth opportunities for curing agent manufacturers and will lead to the expansion of the global curing agents market at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period.



Increasing emergence of technologically advanced curing agents



Advanced curing agents such as waterborne coatings are not only cost-effective and environmentally friendly but also have curing abilities at even low temperatures. The adoption of these curing agents is increasing among end-users for various industrial purposes. The introduction of such advanced curing agents is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several major players, the global curing agents market is fairly fragmented. Our robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading curing agents manufacturers, that include BASF SE, Cargill Inc., DowDuPont Inc., Evonik Industries AG, and Huntsman International LLC.



Also, the curing agents market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



