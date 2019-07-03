The global data center network infrastructure market at a CAGR of over 12% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, July 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Data Center Network Infrastructure Market: About this market

Data center network infrastructure primarily comprises of components such as storage arrays, servers, and networking equipment. Our data center network infrastructure market analysis considers sales generated by the adoption of technologies including Ethernet switches, data center interconnect, routers, and other networking infrastructure. Our analysis also considers the sales of data center network infrastructure in Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and MEA. In 2018, the Ethernet switches segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as virtualization will play a significant role in the Ethernet switches segment to maintain its market position. , our global data center network infrastructure market report looks at factors such as decreasing flash prices, demand for high-bandwidth switches by hyperscalers and colocation service providers, and IoT applications. However, SDN affecting the sales of traditional network infrastructure, challenges in blockchain technology, and high cost and low flexibility of network infrastructure may hamper the growth of the data center network infrastructure industry over the forecast period. Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04457007/?utm_source=PRN

Global Data Center Network Infrastructure Market: Overview

Demand for high-bandwidth switches by hyperscalers and colocation service providers

With the increase in bandwidth requirements, hyperscalers and colocation service providers are investing heavily in the expansion of data centers in current locations as well as in new regions. To cater to the growing demand for bandwidth, vendors are implementing high-bandwidth solutions such as 100 GbE and 400 GbE solutions in their data centers. This will lead to the expansion of the global data center network infrastructure market at a CAGR of over 12% during the forecast period.

Rise in AI/ML applications in data center networking

Vendors are increasingly implementing AI across different components of data centers as it helps in minimizing errors and automate repetitive tasks. It is expected that AI technologies will soon be penetrating network infrastructure monitoring tools and network equipment such as routers and switches. This is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.

For the detailed list of factors that will drive the global data center network infrastructure market during the forecast period 2019-2023, click here.

Competitive Landscape

With the presence of a few major players, the global data center network infrastructure market is concentrated. Our robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading data center network infrastructure manufacturers, that include Arista Networks Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., and Juniper Networks Inc.

Also, the data center network infrastructure market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

