LONDON, April 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Data Center Security market is expected to grow from $8.37 billion in 2016 to reach $20.23 billion by 2023 with a CAGR of 13.4%. Growing acceptance of virtualization and cloud computing, raising global cyber attacks, and increasing data traffic are the major factors fuelling the market growth. In addition, technological advancements in data security is the key factor contributing the market growth. On the other hand, expensive security solutions, data privacy aspects, substitute software solutions are the constraints hindering the market growth.



The data center logical security solution by application solution is anticipated to lead the market with a largest market share during the forecast period. Based on solution, physical security solution is expected to show great growth opportunities over the forecast period. Moreover, logical security solution type is projected to have more than half of the total revenue in data center security market.



By geography, North America and Europe are anticipated to be the leading markets in terms of market size, during the forecast period. Asia Pacific is expected to witness high growth rate during the forecast period. Growing acceptance of virtualization and cloud computing in enterprises, raising IT spending are the factors propelling the Asia Pacific market growth.



Some of the key players in this market include Honeywell International, Inc., Citrix Systems, Inc., Juniper Networks, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Schneider Electric SE, EMC Corporation, Trend Micro, Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Dell, Inc., Mcafee, Inc. (Subsidiary of Intel Corp.), Fortinet, Inc., International Business Machines Corporation and Symantec Corporation.



Solutions Covered:

• Logical Security

• Physical Security



Services Covered:

• Integration and Deployment

• Managed Services

• Consulting

• Professional services



Data Center Types Covered:

• Small Data Centers

• Medium Data Centers

• Large Data Centers

• Mega Data Centers

• Portable or Modular Data Centers



Environments Covered:

• Colocation Environment

• Cloud Providers Environment



Components Covered:

• Services

• Software

• Hardware



End Users Covered:

• Healthcare

• Government and Defense

• Education

• IT and Telecom

• Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

• Media and Entertainment

• Other End Users



Regions Covered:

• North America

• US

• Canada

• Mexico

• Europe

• Germany

• U.K.

• Italy

• France

• Spain

• Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Japan

• China

• India

• Australia

• New Zealand

• South Korea

• Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

• Argentina

• Brazil

• Chile

• Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

• Saudi Arabia

• UAE

• Qatar

• South Africa

• Rest of Middle East & Africa



