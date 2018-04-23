The Global Data Center Security market is expected to grow from $8.37 billion in 2016 to reach $20.23 billion by 2023 with a CAGR of 13.4%

News provided by

ReportBuyer

11:25 ET

LONDON, April 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Data Center Security market is expected to grow from $8.37 billion in 2016 to reach $20.23 billion by 2023 with a CAGR of 13.4%. Growing acceptance of virtualization and cloud computing, raising global cyber attacks, and increasing data traffic are the major factors fuelling the market growth. In addition, technological advancements in data security is the key factor contributing the market growth. On the other hand, expensive security solutions, data privacy aspects, substitute software solutions are the constraints hindering the market growth.

Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/4519558

The data center logical security solution by application solution is anticipated to lead the market with a largest market share during the forecast period. Based on solution, physical security solution is expected to show great growth opportunities over the forecast period. Moreover, logical security solution type is projected to have more than half of the total revenue in data center security market.

By geography, North America and Europe are anticipated to be the leading markets in terms of market size, during the forecast period. Asia Pacific is expected to witness high growth rate during the forecast period. Growing acceptance of virtualization and cloud computing in enterprises, raising IT spending are the factors propelling the Asia Pacific market growth.

Some of the key players in this market include Honeywell International, Inc., Citrix Systems, Inc., Juniper Networks, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Schneider Electric SE, EMC Corporation, Trend Micro, Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Dell, Inc., Mcafee, Inc. (Subsidiary of Intel Corp.), Fortinet, Inc., International Business Machines Corporation and Symantec Corporation.

Solutions Covered:
• Logical Security
• Physical Security

Services Covered:
• Integration and Deployment
• Managed Services
• Consulting
• Professional services

Data Center Types Covered:
• Small Data Centers
• Medium Data Centers
• Large Data Centers
• Mega Data Centers
• Portable or Modular Data Centers

Environments Covered:
• Colocation Environment
• Cloud Providers Environment

Components Covered:
• Services
• Software
• Hardware

End Users Covered:
• Healthcare
• Government and Defense
• Education
• IT and Telecom
• Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)
• Media and Entertainment
• Other End Users

Regions Covered:
North America
• US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
• U.K.
Italy
France
Spain
• Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
Japan
China
India
Australia
New Zealand
South Korea
• Rest of Asia Pacific
South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
• Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
• UAE
Qatar
South Africa
• Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Market share analysis of the top industry players
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/4519558

About Reportbuyer
Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers

For more information:
Sarah Smith
Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com
Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com
Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904
Website: www.reportbuyer.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-global-data-center-security-market-is-expected-to-grow-from-8-37-billion-in-2016-to-reach-20-23-billion-by-2023-with-a-cagr-of-13-4-300634504.html

SOURCE ReportBuyer

Related Links

http://www.reportbuyer.com

Also from this source

11:26 ET The Data Loss Prevention market is estimated at $1.19 billion in...

11:24 ET The Global Autonomous Underwater Vehicles Market is accounted for...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

The Global Data Center Security market is expected to grow from $8.37 billion in 2016 to reach $20.23 billion by 2023 with a CAGR of 13.4%

News provided by

ReportBuyer

11:25 ET