Global Data Center Security Solutions Market:



About this market







Data center security solutions comprise data center logical security solutions and data center physical security solutions. Technavio's data center security market considers the implementation of logical security and physical security. Our analysis also considers the implementation of data center security solutions in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2018, the logical security segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing adoption of cloud solutions will play a significant role in the logical security segment to maintain its market position. Also, our data center security market looks at factors such as the growing threat of cyber-attacks, need to comply with regulations, and increasing internet traffic and rising demand for digitalization. However, increasing threat landscape, physical security concerns, and cyber-attacks bypassing machine learning and use of AI in cyber-attacks may hamper the growth of the data center security solutions industry over the forecast period.



Overview



Growing threat of cyber attacks



Enterprises are increasingly adopting cloud solutions to achieve a reduction in overall operational costs and capital expenditure. However, enterprises that have adopted public cloud solutions have less control over the data. The increased adoption of public cloud services has increased the risk of cyber-attacks. This has increased the need for advanced security solutions in the cloud. To capitalize on this demand, vendors in the market are offering security solutions to ensure the security of the data in the cloud. The growing threat of cyber-attacks is one of the key factors driving the growth of the global data center security market size at a CAGR of over 13% during the forecast period. However, the market's momentum will decelerate in the coming years because of the decrease in year-over-year growth.



Cyber-attacks bypassing machine learning and use of AI in cyberattacks



Despite the implementation of advanced security solutions, hackers are finding ways to bypass security barriers. Hackers are leveraging machine learning and AI to evade the security spectrum of enterprises by modifying malware code during transit based on threat detections. This is posing a serious challenge to vendors in the global data center security market.



For the detailed list of factors that will drive the global data center security market size during the forecast period 2019-2023, click here.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several players, the global data center security market is moderately fragmented. Technavio's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several data center security solution providers, that include Cisco Systems Inc., Honeywell International Inc., IBM Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, and Symantec Corp.



Also, the data center security market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



