LONDON, April 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- KEY FINDINGS

Driven by the increasing demand from industries like pulp and paper, paints and coatings and food and beverages, the global defoamers market is anticipated to rise at a CAGR of 4.97% over the forecast period of 2018-2026. Defoamers are mostly used as antifoaming agents to improve the drainage problems in these industries.







MARKET INSIGHTS

The global defoamers market is segmented on the basis of applications and products.Defoamers find their application in industries like Coatings, Agrochemicals, Food & beverage, Water Treatment, Pulp & paper, etc.



On the basis of product, the global defoamers market is categorized as Oil based defoamers, Silicone based defoamers, Water-based defoamers and others.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

Geographical segmentation of the global defoamers market is done into Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America and rest of world.Asia-Pacific was the largest market for defoamers in 2017 and is expected to continue to rule the global scene throughout the projected years.



This is followed by the Europe and North American market. While China is expected to be a significant contributor to the Asia-Pacific, Germany and the United States are expected to be the major contributors for the European and the North American market respectively.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

Global defoamers market is replete with companies like Airedale Chemical, Basf Se, Baker Hughes Incorporated, Clariant Se, Dow Corning Corporation, Eastman Chemical Company, Elementis Plc, Evonik Industries Ag, Henkel Kgaa, Kcc Basildon, Kemira Oyj, Synalloy Chemicals, Tiny Chempro, Trans-Chemco Inc and Wacker Chemie Ag.



