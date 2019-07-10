NEW YORK, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global EEG Electrodes Market: About this market



EEG electrode is a medical device that is used for recording the electrical activity of the brain. This EEG electrodes market analysis considers sales from the adoption of disposable EEG electrodes and reusable EEG electrodes. Our analysis also considers the sales of EEG electrodes in Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW. In 2018, the disposable EEG electrodes segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. The benefits of using disposable EEG electrodes including improved safety profile and reduced prices will play a significant role in the disposable EEG electrodes segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global EEG electrodes market report looks at factors such as the increasing prevalence of neurological disorders, rising demand for EEG procedures, and increasing initiatives and support from governments and healthcare organizations. However, high cost of EEG devices and procedures, shortage of skilled professionals, and intense competition among vendors leading to pricing pressures may hamper the growth of the EEG electrodes industry over the forecast period.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05793641/?utm_source=PRN



Global EEG Electrodes Market: Overview



Rising demand for EEG procedures



Therapists highly rely on EEG procedures and video EEG to diagnose neonatal seizures and paroxysmal events and psychogenic nonepileptic seizures (PNES) respectively. They also monitor the sleep quality and cognitive health of their patients using EEG procedures. The increasing demand for EEG procedures for the diagnosis of neurological disorders and other applications is driving the growth of the global EEG electrodes market at a CAGR of almost 8% during the forecast period.



Rising demand for dry electrodes



Dry electrodes are gaining traction as they do not require electrolyte gels in wet Ag/AgCl electrodes. This helps in preventing skin irritation and skin dermatitis and minimizing the setup time. Consequently, the demand for dry electrodes for long-term applications will increase and have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



For the detailed list of factors that will drive the global EEG electrodes market during the forecast period 2019-2023, click here.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several major players, the global EEG electrodes market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading EEG electrodes manufacturers, that include Ambu AS, Koninklijke Philips NV, Neuroelectrics Barcelona SLU, NeuroWave Systems Inc., and PMT Corp.



Also, the EEG electrodes market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05793641/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

