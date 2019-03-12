NEW YORK, March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global embolization coils market is expected to reach US$ 1,131.24 Mn in 2025 from US$ 784.60 Mn in 2017. The embolization coils market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 4.8% from 2018-2025.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05751926



Driving factors such as, increase in the demand for minimally invasive procedures, rise in the prevalence of the cardiac aneurysm, and growing aging population & rise in associated chronic diseases are expected to boost the market growth over the years.However, high cost of embolization coils and numerous product recalls are likely to have a negative impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.



Growing ageing & rise in associated chronic diseases are likely to grow market significantly. For instance as per the report of American College of Cardiology Foundation, in 2018, coronary heart disease (CHD) was the leading cause of deaths attributable to cardiovascular disease (CVD) in the US, which is followed by stroke (16.8%), high BP (9.4%), heart failure (HF) (9.0%), and other CVDs (17.9%). By 2035, approximately 130 million adults in the US population are projected to have some form of CVD. Thus, increasing geriatric population and related chronic diseases are expected to drive the sales of embolization coils. Hence, owing to the above mentioned factors the market for the embolization coils market are likely to grow in the forecast period.



Global embolization coils market, based on material was segmented into platinum, platinum tungsten alloy and platinum & hydrogel.In 2018, platinum segment held the largest share of the market, by filling material.



This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2027, owing to the properties of the material for the making the embolization coils. Furthermore, the segment is also anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate during the forecast period, 2018 to 2027.

Some of the major primary and secondary sources included in the report for the embolization coils market are

Association of Population-Based Cancer Registries, Canadian Cardiovascular Society, Society Of American American College of Cardiology Foundation, British Heart Foundation, Medical Journals, and others.



Reasons to Buy

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the embolization coils market.

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global embolization coils market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin security interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05751926



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

