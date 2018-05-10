NEW YORK, May 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- KEY FINDINGS

The global epoxy resin market is anticipated to progress with a CAGR of 6.48% over the forecast period of 2018-2026. The market growth is propelled by evolving wind-energy market, tremendous investment in R&D by market players and growing demand for paints and coatings.



MARKET INSIGHTS

The global epoxy resin market is segmented on the baCCsis of applications, components and raw materials.The application segment includes Composites, Adhesives, Construction, Paints & Coatings, Electrical & Electronics, Wind Turbine and others.



The components segment of the market includes hardners and epoxies. The global epoxy resin market by raw materials is segmented into Bisphenol F, Bisphenol A, Phenolic Novolac, and Epichlorohydrin.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The geographical segmentation of the global epoxy resin market is done into regions like Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America and rest of the world.A major market share was contributed by the Asia-Pacific market in 2017.



The market growth is majorly propelled emerging economies like China, Japan, South Korea, etc. The APAC market is advancing due to rapid industrialization and developments in its infrastructure.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

The global epoxy resin market is blessed with the presence of many eminent market companies such as 3M Company, Basf Se, Aditya Birla Chemicals Ltd, Chang Chun Plastics Co.Ltd, Dow Chemical Company, Huntsman Corporation, Hexion Inc, Jubail Chemical Ind Co, Momentive Performance Materials Holdings Llc, Kukdo Chemical Co.



Ltd, Nan Ya Plastics Corporation, Sinopec Corporation and Olin Corporation.



