The global femoral head prostheses market at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period

Global Femoral Head Prostheses Market: About this market



The femoral head is the spherical portion of the femoral component of the artificial hip replacement. This femoral head prostheses market analysis considers sales from ceramic femoral head prostheses, metal femoral head prostheses, and ceramicised metal femoral head prostheses. Our analysis also considers the sales of femoral head prostheses in Asia, Europe. North America, and ROW. In 2018, the ceramic femoral head prostheses segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as minimized wear along with scratch resistant will play a significant role in the ceramic femoral head prostheses segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global femoral head prostheses report looks at factors such as the increasing prevalence of OA, rheumatoid arthritis, and trauma, increasing number of hip replacement surgeries, and advances in femoral head prostheses. However, the high cost of hip replacement surgeries, shortage of skilled orthopedic surgeons, and limitations of femoral head prostheses may hamper the growth of the femoral head prostheses industry over the forecast period.



Global Femoral Head Prostheses Chocolate Market: Overview



Advances in Femoral Head Prostheses



The market is witnessing significant technological advances in hip implantation procedures in terms of technology, materials, surgical techniques, methods of fixation and sterilization of prostheses, perioperative management, and prevention of complications. Manufacturers are developing femoral head prostheses with a new type of plastic liner, called the highly cross-linked PE liner, which significantly slows down the wearing out of implants. There is also an increased focus on R&D of new femoral head prostheses materials. This increasing adoption of such technologies will lead to the expansion of the global femoral head prostheses market at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period.



Increasing focus on robotic hip replacement surgeries



Robotic hip replacement surgeries are gaining popularity across the world as their platform allows to customize hip replacement surgeries to closely match with patient's unique anatomy. The robotic surgeries can be performed with a smaller incision, low blood loss, and reduced damage to surrounding tissues. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of a few major players, the global femoral head prostheses market is concentrated. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading femoral head prostheses manufacturers, that include Exactech Inc., Limacorporate Spa, Medacta International SA, Smith & Nephew Plc, and Zimmer Biomet Inc.



Also, the femoral head prostheses market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



