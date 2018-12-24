NEW YORK, Dec. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --



Sequencing, Microarray, PCR, Nucleic Acid Extraction and Purification, Diagnostic Test, Genetic Test, Newborn Screening, Preimplantation Testing, Prenatal Testing, Carrier Testing, Molecular Test, Chromosomal Test, Biochemical Test, Diagnostic, Drug Discovery, Precision Medicine, Research Centers, Hospitals and Clinics, Pharmaceutical Companies and Others







The global genomics market is estimated to reach $23bn by 2022. In 2017, the diagnostic test segment held 27% of the global genomics market. The global genomics market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11% throughout the forecast period.



Report Scope

- Global Genomics Market from 2018-2028



Forecast of the Global Genomics market by Technology:

- Sequencing

- Microarray

- PCR

- Nucleic Acid Extraction and Purification

- Others



Forecast of the Global Genomics market by Test Type:

- Diagnostic Test

- Genetic Test

- Newborn Screening

- Preimplantation Testing

- Prenatal Testing

- Carrier Testing



Forecast of the Global Genomics market by Method:

- Molecular Test

- Chromosomal Test

- Biochemical Test



Forecast of the Global Genomics market by Application:

- Diagnostic

- Drug Discovery

- Precision Medicine

- Others



Forecast of the Global Genomics market by End-user:

- Research Centers

- Hospitals and Clinics

- Pharmaceutical Companies



This report provides individual revenue forecasts to 2028 for these regional and national markets:

- North America: US, Canada, Rest of North America

- Europe: Germany, France, UK, Rest of Europe

- Asia-Pacific: China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific

- Latin America: Mexico, Brazil, Rest of Latin America

- Middle East & Africa: GCC Countries, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa



Each regional market is further segmented by technology, test-type, method, application and end-user.



Our study discusses the selected leading companies that are the major players in the genomics market:

- Agilent Technologies, Inc.

- Danaher Corporation

- Eppendorf AG

- BGI Genomics Co. Ltd.

- Eurofins Scientific

- GE Healthcare Life Sciences

- Illumina, Inc.

- Oxford Nanopore Technologies Ltd.

- Qiagen NV

- Roche

- Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

- Research interview with a start-up company in the genomic market.



This report provides the following qualitative analysis of the genomics market:

- Market Drivers

- Value Chain Analysis of the genomics market

- Porter's Five Forces Analysis of the genomics market

- Market Attractiveness Analysis in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa of the genomics market by technology, test-type, method, application and end-user.







