LONDON, April 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The global HPAPIs market projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.7%

The global HPAPIs market is expected to reach USD 26.84 billion by 2023 from USD 17.72 billion in 2018, at a CAGR 8.7%. The growth in this market is driven by factors such as increasing demand for oncology drugs, growing demand for antibody-drug conjugates, increasing focus of leading pharmaceutical companies on HPAPIs, advancements in HPAPI manufacturing technologies, and growing focus on precision medicine. On the other hand, the requirement of large investments, discrepancies in HPAPI banding systems, uncertainties associated with products, and the high risk of cross-contamination are expected to limit market growth in the coming years. The need for appropriate process designs and the constant evolution of industry standards and technologies are also expected to challenge market growth to a certain extent.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5073744



The generic HPAPIs segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on type, the HPAPIs market is segmented into innovative and generic APIs.The generic HPAPIs segment is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period.



The impending patent cliff, increasing healthcare costs, and government initiatives to encourage the adoption of generics are the major factors driving the growth of this market segment.



The captive manufacturers segment is expected to dominate the market in 2018

On the basis of type of manufacturer, the HPAPIs market is segmented into captive HPAPI and merchant HPAPI manufacturers.In 2018, the captive HPAPI manufacturers segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market.



The large share of this segment is attributed to the preference of innovative companies to maintain in-house manufacturing facilities for economic benefits.



Asia to witness the highest growth during the forecast period

In 2018, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the market followed by Europe. However, Asia is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 11.8% during the forecast period. Factors such as growth in geriatric population, high prevalence of chronic and lifestyle diseases, increase in disposable income, prevalence of lifestyle- and age-related diseases, government efforts to reform healthcare and encourage the adoption of generics, and growing market for merchant manufacturers in this region owing to the low labor and manufacturing costs are driving the growth of the HPAPIs market in Asia.



The primary interviews conducted for this report can be categorized as follows:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 31%; Tier 2 - 49%; Tier 3 - 20%

• By Designation: C-level- 28%; D-level- 19%; Others- 53%

• By Region: North America-31%; Europe-33%; Asia Pacific-19%; Rest of the World-17%



List of companies profiled in the report

• Pfizer (US)

• Novartis International AG (Switzerland)

• Sanofi (France)

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche (Switzerland)

• Bristol-Myers Squibb (US)

• Boehringer Ingelheim (Germany)

• Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Israel)

• Eli Lilly and Company (US)

• Merck (US)

• AbbVie (US)

• Mylan (US)

• Bayer (Germany)



Research Coverage:

The report provides an overview of the HPAPIs market.It aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of this market across different segments such type, type of manufacturer, type of synthesis, therapeutic application, and region.



Furthermore, the report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market by providing them with the closest approximations of revenues for the overall HPAPIs market and its subsegments.This report will help stakeholders to understand the competitive landscape better and gain insights to position their businesses and help companies make suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report also will also help stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information regarding key market drivers and opportunities.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5073744



About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers



For more information:

Sarah Smith

Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com

Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com

Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904

Website: www.reportbuyer.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-global-hpapis-market-is-expected-to-reach-usd-26-84-billion-by-2023-from-usd-17-72-billion-in-2018--at-a-cagr-8-7-300637270.html