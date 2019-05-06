NEW YORK, May 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Development of infrastructure and reduction in carbon emissions are significant factors for the growth of the hybrid train market globally



The global hybrid train market is estimated to grow from 5,429 Units in 2019 to reach 9,109 Units by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.8%. Increased emphasis on reduction in carbon emissions is expected to boost the market. However, high overhaul & maintenance costs can create a hurdle for the growth of it.



Stringent regulations regarding environment issues is likely to propel the growth of hydrogen trains during the forecast period

The hydrogen train segment is the fastest growing market.Hydrogen train which works on hydrogen fuel cells is said to be a true eco-friendly train.



Hydrogen train does not require a duel fuel system, which makes it a completely pollution-free and noise-free in operation achieving the need of an emission-free train. Alstom with Eversholt Rail has introduced the first hydrogen fuel cell powered train in Germany in September 2018, which has already entered into the commercial services.



North America market is expected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period

The North America market is expected to witness the fastest growth, followed by Middle East & Africa.The US accounts for the largest share of the North American train market in 2018.



The railway industry in the country is inclined towards innovation, technology, and development of high-performance and energy efficient trains.The increasing demand for reducing carbon emission and developing more efficient trains are expected to propel the growth.



BNSF, Bombardier, and GE are some of the key players in the US railway industry. BNSF with GE Transportation has planned to launch a diesel-electric locomotive by the end of 2020.



Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest market during the forecast period

Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest market, followed by Europe.The increasing concerns of carbon emission due to conventional railways and efficiency in this mode of transport have led the European authorities to develop a hybrid train network that has propelled the growth of this market.



Government initiatives have encouraged the key players to develop the infrastructure for train network. These trains have provided an opportunity to railway manufacturers to increase their presence in the region.



In-depth interviews were conducted with CEOs, marketing directors, other innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in this market.

• By Company Type: Tier I - 42%, Tier II - 40%, and Tier III - 18%,

• By Designation: C Level - 40%, D Level - 40%, and Others - 20%

• By Region: North America - 27%, Europe - 25%, Asia Pacific - 19%, Middle East & Africa- 18% Rest of the World- 11%



The hybrid train market comprises major manufacturers such as Alstom (France), Bombardier (Canada), CRRC (China), Kawasaki (Japan), and Siemens (Germany).



Research Coverage:

The market study covers the hybrid train across segments.It aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of this market across different segments such as the application type, propulsion type, operating speed type, and region.



The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with the information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall hybrid train market and the subsegments.This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.



