NEW YORK, June 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global In-store Analytics Market size is expected to reach $3.3 billion by 2024, rising at a market growth of 21.6% CAGR during the forecast period.







In-store analytics, a sophisticated analytics solution, is helpful for store retailers to assess and analyse their clients' real-time behaviour, examine shop activities, layout efficient campaigns, and prevent retail losses. It can be implemented to retail stores' end-to-end activities to convert their company with better client interactions, more lucrative growth, and distinctive competitive benefits. This allows retailers to obtain in-depth perspectives into retail activities, client behaviour, and efficiency of advertising campaigns. Due to its ability to evaluate huge information volumes flooding the retail sector, in-store analytics has achieved significant business momentum across the world. The retail environment in the store today is more competitive now than it was a few years ago. The growing importance of ecommerce has compelled retail shops to make stronger use of large information and analytics techniques to remain competitive and cater to customers.



Based on Component, the market is segmented into Software and Services. Services is further segmented into Deployment, Support & Maintenance, Training & Consulting, and Managed Services. Based on Organization Size, the market is segmented into Large Enterprises and Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises. Based on deployment mode, the market is segmented into On-Premise and Cloud. Based on Application, the market is segmented into Customer Management, Marketing Management, Store Operations Management, Risk & Compliance Management, Merchandising Analysis, and Others. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Mindtree Limited, Inpixon, TDK Corporation, Happiest Minds Technologies, RetailNext Inc., SAP SE, Celect Inc., IBM Corporation, Retail solutions Inc., and Amoobi S.A. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix, IBM Corporation and SAP SE are some of the forerunners in the In-store Analytics market.



Scope of the Study



Market Segmentation:



By Component



• Software



• Services



o Deployment, Support & Maintenance



o Training & Consulting



o Managed Services



By Organization Size



• Large Enterprises



• Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises



By Deployment Mode



• On Premise



• Cloud



By Application



• Customer Management



• Marketing Management



• Store Operations Management



• Risk & Compliance Management



• Merchandising Analysis



• Others



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Mindtree Limited



• Inpixon



• TDK Corporation



• Happiest Minds Technologies



• RetailNext Inc.



• SAP SE



• Celect Inc.



• IBM Corporation



• Retail solutions Inc.



• Amoobi S.A.



Unique Offerings from KBV Research



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free



