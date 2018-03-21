NEW YORK, March 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Indoor Location market is estimated at $5.01 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach $52.18 billion by 2023 growing at a CAGR of 39.7% from 2016 to 2023. Rising adoption of connected devices, reliable assistance from governments for ensuring public safety and demand for indoor technologies are some of the factors driving the market growth. However, limited accuracy of the indoor location technology and cost control measures associated with deployment model is hampering the market growth.







By Deployment mode the cloud segment is anticipated to witness the largest market share owing to development of robust cloud-based solutions by solution providers for their users. In addition the cloud deployment mode provides flexibility for business operations and can also be integrated with predictive analytics to provide real-time business insights. Geographically, North America holds largest share and is expected to show lucrative growth during forecast period. However, Asia Pacific region provides huge opportunity for the indoor location market.



Some of the key players in the Indoor Location market are Cisco Systems, Google, Apple, Microsoft, Broadcom, Qualcomm Technologies, Ericsson, Stmicroelectronics, Geomoby, Senion, Zebra Technologies and Micello.



Deployment Modes Covered:

• On-Premises

• Cloud



Components Covered:

• Software Tools

• Services

• Technology



Solutions Covered:

• RF-based Solution

• Tag -based Solution

• Other Solutions



Applications Covered:

• Remote Monitoring

• Emergency Response Management

• Marketing and Customer Experience Management

• Predictive Asset Analytics

• Sales and Marketing Optimization

• Indoor Navigation & Maps

• Inventory Management

• Tracking & Tracing

• Risk Management

• Other Applications



End Users Covered:

• Entertainment

• Government

• Retail

• BFSI

• Hospitality

• Oil & Gas and Mining

• Telecom

• Transportation

• Healthcare

• Manufacturing

• Other End Users



Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa



