The global industrial peristaltic pumps market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 8.10% during the period 2018-2022

NEW YORK, April 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- About Industrial Peristaltic Pumps



A peristaltic pump is a type of positive displacement pump/metering pump used for pumping a variety of fluids. The fluid is contained within a flexible tube fitted inside a circular pump casing.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05336688



Technavio's analysts forecast the global industrial peristaltic pumps market to grow at a CAGR of 8.10% during the period 2018-2022.



Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global industrial peristaltic pumps market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of industrial peristaltic pumps.



The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



Technavio's report, Global Industrial Peristaltic Pumps Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors

• Dover

• Flowrox

• Graco

• ProMinent

• Spirax-Sarco Engineering



Market driver

• Need for cost-effective pumping solutions

• For a full, detailed list, view our report



Market challenge

• Availability of large number of substitutes

• For a full, detailed list, view our report



Market trend

• Demand for metering pumps that incorporate digital technology

• For a full, detailed list, view our report



Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?



You can request one free hour of our analyst's time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05336688



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-global-industrial-peristaltic-pumps-market-is-forecasted-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-810-during-the-period-2018-2022-300623580.html